Pulwama attack fallout: Kashmiri students attacked in Maharashtra

The students were from the Dayabhai Patel Physical Education College, police said.

In the latest incident of assault on Kashmiri students after the Pulwama terror attack, students from the northern state studying in a college in Yavatmal were attacked and threatened by members of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, police said Thursday. The attack happened Wednesday night, police said Thursday. The students were also threatened, they added. A video of the incident has gone viral on the social media and a case has been registered at the Yavatmal police station. The students were attacked around 10 pm outside their rented accommodation on Waghapur Road, police said.

The students were from the Dayabhai Patel Physical Education College, police said. Yavatmal SP M Rajkumar told PTI that some students from Kashmir, residing at Vaibhav Nagar under Lohara police station were attacked and threatened by some activists of Yuva Sena.

Read | Aero India 2019: Name game! Is US giant Lockheed Martin offering India upgraded F-16 as F-21?

“The Kashmiri students were returning home after having dinner outside when activists of Yuva Sena intercepted them and slapped them. The video of the incident is there in the social media. The victims lodged a complaint at Lohara police station Thursday.Police identified the culprits and have also apprehended the main accused in the incident,” Rajkumar said. A victim of the attack told media, “We wereasked to say ‘Vande Mataram’ if we want to live here. They slapped us and abused us when we were returning from market Wednesday evening,” he said. “The attackers asked us to vacate our rooms here and return to Kashmir within four days,” the student said. We were warned that if we failed to return to Kashmir in this time frame, they will kill us,” he said.

“Some members in our colony intervened and saved us,” he added. “We have nothing to do with it (Pulwama attack). Whatever happening is happening outside.We have come here to study. If we go back to Kashmir the situation over there is also bad. Neither can we study there nor are we being allowed to study here. “Where will we go? We want to study here without any tension. We want to thank the police for helping us and now we are feeling a little better,” he said.

Also read | Alto, Dzire India’s top selling cars; Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai dominate best-seller list

Meanwhile, a video of the attack has gone viral on social media. It shows the Yuva Sena workers asking the students where they are from. When they say they came from Kashmir, they are slapped, beaten up and threatened with dire consequences. The assailants can be seen harassing the students and asking them if they are terrorists or if their relatives in Kashmir are terrorists and go around killing Indian soldiers. The attackers are then seen forcing the students to shout slogans like ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Hindustan Zindabad.