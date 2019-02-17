Pulwama attack fallout: Kashmiri students across India fear for safety, CRPF opens helpline for distressed

The Union Home Ministry has also issued an advisory to all the states and union territories to ensure safety and security of the Kashmiris in the state.

Days after the worst attack on security forces in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir, sporadic incidents of violence on Kashmiri students have been reported from all across India. Several students of the northern state staying in Delhi also expressed fear of getting harassed. To avoid any untoward incident, the Delhi Police strengthened security across the national capital.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police of New Delhi Madhur Verma in a tweet writes, “Security has been strengthened all across the National Capital including minority-dominated areas. Visibility of police personnel has been increased. We’ll ensure the safety and security of every citizen including Kashmiri inhabitants and students living in Delhi.”

According to a report in The Indian Express, some members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad thrashed 12 Kashmiri students in Dehradun on Friday. The situation continued to remain tense even on Saturday and students had to lock themselves up in their hostel or rooms due to protest outside their residence. Some were also reportedly asked by their landlords to leave the property, fearing a mob attack.

After sporadic attacks started getting reported from across the nation, the CRPF’s round-the-clock helpline ‘CRPF Madadgaar’ tweeted out a bunch of contacts for any Kashmiris staying outside the state to get in touch with them.

Kashmiri students and the general public presently out of Kashmir can contact on 24×7 toll-free number 14411 or SMS at toll-free 4411 for speedy assistance in case they face any difficulties or harassment, the paramilitary force writes in a tweet.

The Union Home Ministry has also issued an advisory to all the states and union territories to ensure safety and security of the Kashmiris in the state.