Pulwama attack: CRPF holds talks with Army, police to find counter to vehicle-borne IEDs

By: | Published: February 18, 2019 11:16 AM

The development comes after the valley witnessed several incidents of IED attacks killing security personnel.

pulwama terror attack, terror attack, pulwama terror attack news, terror attack in pulwama, pulwama terror attack today, terror attack today in pulwama, kashmir terror attack, pulwama terror attack images, terrorist attack pulwama, pulwama news, pulwama hamla, pulwama aatanki hamla, attack in pulwama, pulwama kashmir, crpf pulwama, pulwama terror, attack on pulwama, pulwama encounter, kashmir news pulwama, pulwama blast, pulwama district, pulwama encounter today, pulwama bomb blastFebruary 14 was also a IED blast in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a bus carrying them in Pulwama district in south Kashmir. (File)

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is holding a series of meetings with the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies in the state to find ways to effectively counter the new challenge of vehicle-borne improvised explosive device IEDs. The development comes after the valley witnessed several incidents of IED attacks killing security personnel.

“We have discussed the new challenge with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and other agencies. We are taking all possible measures to ensure our movements remain safe and we effectively counter the new challenge of vehicle-borne IEDs,” CRPF DG R R Bhatnagar told The Indian Express. He added that a model was being worked out to implement this in the best way possible.

Recently, the CRPF announced that it has decided to tweak the standard operating procedures (SOPs) framed to secure its convoys, in the wake of a new threat where an explosives-laden vehicle was detonated by a terrorist alongside the force’s bus in Pulwama killing CRPF personnel. This comes after Home Minister Rajnath Singh, after his visit to the Valley post the blast, said it has been decided that movement of civilian vehicles will be restricted when convoys of security forces move in the state.

This was the practice followed in the late 1990s and early-2000s, but the rule was relaxed in the last decade.

An Army officer was killed and a soldier suffered injuries on Saturday after an IED explosion along the LOC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The IED was planted in Nowshera sector and set off when the officer, along with others, was patrolling the area. The explosion killed the officer and injured a soldier.

The IED blast came two days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a bus carrying them in Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

This was the second IED attack along the LoC in the same sector since January. Two Army personnel, including a major, were killed on January 11 in Naushera sector of Rajouri.

