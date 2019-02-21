Pulwama attack: As India mulls retaliation, Imran Khan holds NSC meeting

By: | Published: February 21, 2019 6:20 PM

The meeting was attended by Army chief General Bajwa, services chiefs, heads of intelligence agencies, security officials and federal and state ministers for finance, defence, foreign affairs and interior.

Pulwama attack, Pulwama blast, imran khan, india pakistan ties, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, NSC meeting, jammu and kashmir, jaishemohammadAhead of the NSC meeting, Prime Minister Khan and Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa held a one-on-one meeting during which they discussed region’s security situation. (PTI)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday chaired a key meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) during which the country’s security situation was discussed, amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers. Ahead of the NSC meeting, Prime Minister Khan and Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa held a one-on-one meeting during which they discussed region’s security situation, Geo TV reported, citing sources. Later during the NSC meeting, the Pulwama attack and situation arising out of it were discussed, the channel said, quoting sources.

The meeting was attended by Army chief General Bajwa, services chiefs, heads of intelligence agencies, security officials and federal and state ministers for finance, defence, foreign affairs and interior. Forty CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir when Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group’s suicide bomber blew up an explosive-laden vehicle near their bus in Pulwama district.

The NSC council was also briefed by Foreign Office officials about the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav being heard at the International Court of Justice. Jadhav, 48, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India. India moved the ICJ in May 2017 for the “egregious violation” of the provisions of the Vienna Convention by Pakistan by repeatedly denying New Delhi consular access to Jadhav. The four-day hearing in the Jadhav case opened Monday.

