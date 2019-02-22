Pulwama aftermath: China signs off on UNSC statement naming Jaish-e-Mohammed for ‘cowardly’ act

By: | Published: February 22, 2019 10:11 AM

united nations, pulwama attack, pulwama terror attack, jem, masood azhar, china u turm, china u turn on masood azhar, pakistanWhile JeM is already a UN-proscribed terrorist outfit since 2002, it is yet to decide on Azhar’s listing.

In a clear departure from its earlier stand, China on Thursday signed off on a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) statement condemning the Pulwama terror attack. It also named Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad for the “heinous and cowardly suicide bombing”.

The changing shift by China is significant as the country single-handedly blocked the listing of JeM chief Masood Azhar as a “global terrorist” at the UN. It blocked three attempts at Pakistan’s behest in 2009, 2016 and 2017. Beijing, however, is yet to yield on Azhar’s listing.

France, which earlier promised India to move a resolution in the UN to put a ban on the JeM chief, took the lead in issuing the statement, that also included US, UK and Russia apart from China. It “urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of India and all other relevant authorities in this regard”.

While JeM is already a UN-proscribed terrorist outfit since 2002, it is yet to decide on Azhar’s listing. “The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in over 40 Indian paramilitary forces dead and dozens wounded on February 14, 2019, for which Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility,” the statement added

“The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Indian people and the government of India, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured,” it went on to say further.

