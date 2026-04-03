Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: At 37, Jose Charles Martin, who is the founder of the newly launched Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), is contesting his first election in Puducherry, aligned with the BJP-backed alliance. Yet he makes no romantic claims about politics being the ultimate seat of power.

Having witnessed money and power up close through his family’s vast business empire, Jose Charles Martin now frames his entry into politics as a desire to give back. “I have seen money, I have seen power. Now it is about giving back,” he explains.

Son of ‘Lottery King’ now contesting Puducherry Assemble Elections 2026

Martin comes from the prominent Martin family led by his father, Santiago Martin, widely known as the ‘Lottery King’. The family’s businesses, centred on lottery operations and diversified into multiple sectors, have long maintained significant political connections. The group’s company was the single-largest purchaser of electoral bonds, contributing ₹1,368 crore between 2019 and 2024.

His political journey traces back to the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal in 2024. Visiting Puducherry in the aftermath, he was struck by the destruction and the depth of poverty in parts of the Union Territory. His group contributed nearly Rs 10 crore in flood relief, an act of corporate social responsibility that gradually evolved into a deeper engagement, reported IE.

What began as charity turned into a political awakening. Jose Charles Martin identified what he saw as a gap: while Tamil Nadu’s political space felt saturated with established parties, Puducherry offered an opportunity to demonstrate tangible results more quickly. He launched the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) with a clear corporate mindset — targeting a smaller market where impact could be scaled and showcased faster.

Martin reports Rs 597 crore in assets, including Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 66.15 lakh

Jose Charles Martin has declared assets running into hundreds of crores. He submitted his nomination papers this week to contest from the Kamarajar Nagar and Nellithope seats in Puducherry. According to the affidavit filed along with his nomination, his total assets stand at Rs 597 crore, including movable assets worth Rs 328 crore and immovable properties valued at Rs 269 crore.

In his disclosures, Martin said he owns 17.5 kg of gold estimated at Rs 25 crore, along with diamonds worth Rs 44 crore. He also listed a luxury watch valued at Rs 38 crore among his assets.

At the same time, he reported liabilities of Rs 210 crore. The affidavit also mentioned that Martin has Rs 20.59 lakh in cash, while his wife, Sindhu Sree Charles, holds Rs 1.82 lakh in cash.

Among his vehicles, he owns a Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 66.15 lakh and a Toyota Vellfire valued at Rs 1.29 crore.

Additionally, he has land assets worth Rs 192 crore and has disclosed that three cases are registered against him.

Martin’s vision to transform Puducherry into a hub comparable to Singapore, Dubai or Hong Kong

Martin’s pitch for the Union Territory is etched in bringing development and investment. He envisions transforming Puducherry into a hub comparable to Singapore, Dubai or Hong Kong by attracting foreign investors, creating modern residential ecosystems, overhauling drainage systems, tackling mosquito-borne diseases, and preparing a long-term urban roadmap with input from Singapore-based consultants, the IE report adds.

He is most at ease discussing business metrics. His group operates across 15 industries, including education, hospitality, micro-finance, energy, farming, infrastructure and construction. The conglomerate reports an annual turnover of around Rs 24,000 crore, with GST contributions of roughly Rs 5,000 crore and income tax payments of Rs 300 crore per year.

His question is direct: when a business contributes so significantly to the economy, why shouldn’t it help drive transformation on the ground? He approaches governance with a managerial lens rather than a purely ideological one. He has spoken of pushing for a ministry, possibly Tourism, arguing that simply becoming an MLA would limit his ability to deliver change.

He is candid about the financial realities of politics. While an MLA receives around Rs 2 crore in constituency funds, his group maintains a Rs 20 crore CSR budget. He calculates that deploying Rs 10 crore annually could add up to Rs 50 crore over five years in one area, enough in his view, to drive visible growth. His language focuses on efficient capital allocation and measurable outcomes rather than traditional redistribution.

Family across political lines

The Martin family’s political footprint is unusually spread out. His mother, Leema Rose Martin, recently exited the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) after 14 years, citing neglect and lack of respect, and has joined the AIADMK to contest from Lalgudi in Tiruchirappalli district, Tamil Nadu.

His brother-in-law, Aadhav Arjuna, who entered the family after marrying Jose Charles Martin’s sister and rose through business and political circles, is now a key figure in actor Vijay’s party TVK and is contesting from Villivakkam in Chennai.

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Three family members, three different parties, and two states. Jose Charles Martin offers a pragmatic view: “All five fingers are not the same. Everybody has different ideologies, visions and ambitions.”

He has been more pointed about his brother-in-law, describing Aadhav Arjuna as someone who entered the family with an agenda, attempted to disturb and take over the business, and pursued what he calls aggressive politics that created complications. Martin told IE that the family has now “settled” the matter.