Puducherry, Thattanchavady, Mangalam, Mannadipet, Ozhukarai Election Results 2026 Live: The wait is nearly over for Puducherry as the counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections is set to begin today, May 4, at 8 am. With results expected to be finalised by this evening, the political future of the Union Territory hangs in the balance following a record-breaking single-phase poll on April 9.
The key constituencies in the Union Territory (UT) includes Thattanchavady, Mangalam, Mannadipet and Ozhukarai. Polling took place on April 9 in a single phase across all 30 seats, with the UT recording a historic voter turnout of 89.87% – the highest ever, surpassing previous records.
Financial Express
LIVE
Five States, One Verdict
824 assembly seats across Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry. Results begin 8 AM IST, May 4.
COUNTING IN PROGRESS — RESULTS UPDATING LIVE
WB 294TN 234KE 140AS 126PY 30
West Bengal
294 seatsMajority: 148Turnout: 92.93%
Historic high — 3.5% above 2021
2021 Election Results
215
77
148
215
TMC+
Mamata Banerjee
77
BJP+
Suvendu Adhikari
0
Left+
CPI(M)
2
Others
ISF/IND
The Story to Watch
The SIR paradox defines this election. ~91 lakh voter deletions disproportionately hit both Muslim communities AND BJP-aligned Matua Hindus. Track two numbers: (1) Did TMC hold all 41 Muslim-decisive seats? (2) Did BJP lose its 10 Matua belt seats? If both flip, the story is that SIR backfired on everyone.
Key Clusters to Track
⚡
SIR-Hit Seats
48 V-HIGH + 53 HIGH
~91 lakh deletions could suppress turnout and swing margins in 100 seats
~100
▲
Muslim-Decisive
TMC swept all 41 in 2021
SIR deletions hit Muslim voters hardest — any loss here is a direct TMC danger signal
41
●
Matua Belt
BJP won 10 of 14 in 2021
SIR also deleted Matua Hindu names — BJP’s own base may have shrunk against its will
Land-grab protests went national; women’s safety axis
Sources: Election Commission of India (results.eci.gov.in) · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. All demographic percentages are approximate constituency-level estimates. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Tamil Nadu
234 seatsMajority: 118Turnout: 85.1%
SC seats averaged higher at 86.75%
2021 Election Results
159
75
118
159
DMK+ (SPA)
M.K. Stalin
75
AIADMK+ (NDA)
Edappadi Palaniswami
0
TVK+
Vijay
The Story to Watch
Caste alliance engineering, not religion, decides TN. Track these four cluster tallies on results day: SC seats (46), Gounder belt (~50), Vanniyar belt (~30), and BJP targets (~10). Whoever takes 30+ of the 46 SC seats wins the state.
Key Clusters to Track
■
SC Seats
86.75% turnout — bellwether bloc
SC voters broke hard for DMK in 2021 — any reversal here signals statewide anti-incumbency
46
●
Gounder Belt
AIADMK’s last fortress
If DMK breaches even 15 of ~50 Gounder seats, AIADMK loses its Tamil heartland anchor
BJP needs at least 3 wins to claim a credible TN footprint ahead of 2029
~10
Key Battles
Kolathur
CM Stalin’s constituency — DMK prestige
Edappadi
EPS’s home turf — AIADMK prestige
Kallakurichi
Hooch tragedy killed 68+ — anti-incumbency test
Coimbatore South
BJP’s best shot — Hindu consolidation + 2018 bombing
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Kerala
140 seatsMajority: 71Turnout: ~78%
Lowest among the 5 states
2021 Election Results
99
41
71
99
LDF (Left)
Pinarayi Vijayan
41
UDF (Cong)
V.D. Satheesan
0
NDA (BJP)
K. Surendran
The Story to Watch
Can LDF break the alternation tradition and win a historic 3rd consecutive term? Track Thrissur (bellwether), Nemom (BJP viability), and the SNDP-influenced ~50 seats. If BDJS splits Ezhava vote from LDF, BJP becomes kingmaker without winning seats.
Key Clusters to Track
▲
IUML Safe
Malappuram — all Muslim-majority
A firewall for UDF — IUML is expected to hold all 14, adding a solid floor to Congress math
~14
●
SNDP/Ezhava Zone
23% population — LDF traditional
If BDJS peels even 5% of Ezhava votes from LDF, it could flip 8–10 seats into UDF column
~50
✚
Christian Belt
Kottayam/Idukki/Ernakulam — UDF
Christian swing toward BJP on social issues could quietly cost UDF 3–4 seats it takes for granted
~20
◇
BJP Targets
Nemom, Palakkad, Thrissur
BJP needs 2+ seats to prove Kerala is no longer a zero — even one win reshapes 2026 narrative
~5
Key Battles
Dharmadam
CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency
Palakkad
BJP’s #1 target — 2024 bypoll was razor-thin
Nemom
BJP’s only ever MLA seat in Kerala (2016)
Thrissur
Kerala bellwether — whoever wins here wins state
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Assam
126 seatsMajority: 64Turnout: ~85%
Post-delimitation first election
2021 Election Results
75
44
7
64
75
NDA (BJP+)
Himanta B. Sarma
44
Cong+
Bhupen Bora
7
AIUDF
Badruddin Ajmal
The Story to Watch
Delimitation fundamentally reshaped Assam — Muslim-majority seats dropped from ~35 to ~24. AIUDF is collapsing, Muslims shifting to Congress. Track: Did BJP hold all 30 tea tribe seats? Did Congress recapture the Muslim belt from AIUDF?
Key Clusters to Track
▲
Muslim-Decisive
Down from 35 pre-delimitation
AIUDF collapse means Congress absorbs this bloc — watch if consolidation is clean or fractured
~24
●
Tea Tribe Belt
BJP-aligned but ST demand unfulfilled
If Scheduled Tribe status denial breeds resentment, BJP could lose 5–8 seats it considers safe
~30
♦
Bodo/BTC
NDA ally — crucial for majority math
BPF split within Bodo community is the wild card — a fractured Bodo vote drags BJP below 64
15
■
ST Seats
Up from 16 post-delimitation
New ST constituency boundaries favour Congress in 3–4 redrawn seats — a direct delimitation dividend
19
Key Battles
Jalukbari
CM Himanta’s constituency
Dhubri
AIUDF heartland — Muslim consolidation test
Sibsagar
Ahom pride — BJP-AGP friendly fight
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Puducherry
30 seatsMajority: 16Turnout: 89.87%
Highest turnout among all states/UTs
2021 Election Results
16
8
6
16
16
NDA (AINRC+BJP)
N. Rangasamy
8
SPA (INC+DMK)
V. Narayanasamy
0
TVK+
Vijay
6
Others
IND
The Story to Watch
The smallest contest — 30 seats. TVK (Vijay) is the wildcard. Peoples Pulse survey shows 55% feel NDA deserves another term. Caste/religion is only 10% of the voting factor here — candidate quality (40%) and party (30%) dominate.
Key Clusters to Track
■
SC Reserved
NDA won 3, SPA 1, IND 1 in 2021
NDA’s SC dominance here is thin — one IND spoiler can hand SPA its most winnable flip
5
♦
Karaikal Region
TN enclave — DMK influence zone
DMK’s TN wave spills into Karaikal — a clean sweep here can tip the overall balance for SPA
5
●
Mahe + Yanam
Kerala + AP culture transplants
Micro-territories with distinct voter psychology — local candidate goodwill outweighs party brand
2
Key Battles
Nellithope
CM Rangasamy’s constituency area
Mahe
Kerala-culture enclave — LDF/UDF dynamics
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Peoples Pulse survey · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Puducherry also saw the highest voter turnout among third-gender electors, with an impressive 91.81 per cent participation. Out of 139 registered third-gender voters in Puducherry, a majority turned up to cast their votes. Polling was held at 1,099 booths, with 294 candidates in the fray across constituencies for the 30-member Assembly. The UT has over nine lakh registered voters for the 2026 Assembly elections, according to a report by The Indian Express.
Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: Political alliances in the fray
The 2026 elections in Puducherry witnessed a mix of major alliances and new political entrants. The ruling NDA includes AINRC, BJP, AIADMK, and LJK. On the other hand, the opposition INDIA bloc is made up of the Congress, DMK, and VCK.
Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: Key candidates to watch
Prominent faces in Puducherry’s electoral contest include Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, and Minority Affairs Minister A. Johnkumar. Other key contenders to keep an eye on are R. Siva and V. Saminathan, among others.
The Union Territory is widely expected to once again see the NDA alliance return to power. However, the final picture will become clear only after the counting of votes is completed.
Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: Key constituencies to watch
Several constituencies in Puducherry remained in sharp focus during polling due to strong voter participation and dense elector bases. Mannadipet recorded 31,113 electors, including 14,620 men and 16,490 women. Mangalam had a total of 37,124 voters, with 17,523 male and 19,586 female electors, The Times of India reported.
Ozhukarai, one of the larger segments, saw 40,269 registered voters (18,922 male and 21,345 female), while Thattanchavady had 26,603 electors, including 12,428 men and 14,170 women, the report added.
More than 9.5 lakh registered voters took part in the election process, including over 4.46 lakh men and 5.04 lakh women. A small number of third-gender voters also exercised their franchise. The balanced participation highlights inclusive democratic involvement across different sections of society in the Union Territory.
The 2026 elections witnessed a historic voter turnout of 89.87%, the highest ever recorded in Puducherry. This remarkable participation reflects strong democratic engagement among citizens. Long queues were seen across polling stations, indicating high enthusiasm and interest in shaping the region’s political future through active voting.
05:22 (IST)
4 May 2026
Puducherry, Thattanchavady, Mangalam, Mannadipet, Ozhukarai Election Results Live: High stakes in a small Assembly
Despite its small size, Puducherry’s 30-seat Assembly carries significant political weight. The outcome will decide which alliance forms the government in the Union Territory.
05:16 (IST)
4 May 2026
Puducherry, Thattanchavady, Mangalam, Mannadipet, Ozhukarai Election Results Live: Hello and welcome to our blog
Vote counting for the 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections will begin at 8 AM on Monday across multiple centres, including key institutions in the region. Security arrangements were tightened as officials started the process. The counting will determine the fate of the 30-member Union Terrotiry after a high-voltage campaign and a single-phase polling held earlier this month.