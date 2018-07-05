Puducherry power tussle: Here’s L-G Kiran Bedi’s counter to CM Narayanasamy’s contempt threat

“These are the words of Honble Supreme Court in Govt of NCT of Delhi vs Union of India and Another. Honorable Court has made a clear distinction between the two. Delhi as a UT and Puducherry as a UT,” Bedi tweeted with a picture.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday tweeted a statement by Supreme Court where it had clarified that its decision on the Delhi power tussle between the chief minister and the LG will not apply to Puducherry.

Bedi’s counter came a day after CM V Narayanamy claimed the top court’s judgement was “totally applicable” to Puducherry as well and threatened contempt proceedings if it was not followed in the Union Territory.

The chief minister had further warned that he will file a contempt petition if the apex court order was not followed in the Union territory. “Whoever functions contrary to the judgment now delivered by the apex court would face serious action. I myself would file contempt petition against those failing to act in consonance with the Supreme Court verdict,” he said, without naming Bedi.

In its judgement, the top court ruled that the L-G of Delhi has no independent power to take decisions and is bound by the elected government’s advice. However, the court had also clarified that it will not apply to Puducherry. Narayanasamy, who has repeatedly accused Bedi of “overreach and interference” in the day-to-day running of the administration, was elated after the verdict and claimed that it will apply to his region as well.

However, the top court had said that Puducherry cannot be compared with the case of Delhi as it is governed through different provisions.

Supreme Court underlined that Puducherry was covered under Article 239A whereas NCT of Delhi is covered under Article 239AA. The SC bench, highliting the issue of power sharing in Puducherry, said, “At the outset, we must declare that the insertion of Articles 239AA and 239AB which specifically pertain to NCT of Delhi is reflective of the intention of the Parliament to accord Delhi a sui generis status from the other Union Territories as well as from the Union Territory of Puducherry to which Article 239A is singularly applicable as on date”.