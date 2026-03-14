The Puducherry government has opened a Control room in the Collectorate to receive complaints of illegal sale or diversion of domestic LPG cylinders to hotels and restaurants.

Director of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs of Puducherry government Muthu Meena said in a release on Saturday that people can file complaints to the Control room through toll free number 1077. The government would take strict action under Essential Commodities Act 1955 and other relevant laws to prevent such illegal practices.

Domestic LPG meant only for household use

The director said that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had instructed that domestic LPG cylinders should be supplied strictly for household use only and should not be diverted for commercial purposes.

The Oil Marketing Companies have also assured the government that adequate stocks of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders are available and that there would be no interruption in supply. Regular reviews are held both at the government and district levels.

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Muthu Meena further said that the office of Superintendent of Police (Food Cell) had been directed to strengthen enforcement activities and take action against any alleged illegal diversion of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial use.

Inspections underway at hotels and eateries

Inspections and patrols are being carried out in hotels, restaurants, roadside eateries and tea-stalls here to prevent misuse.

The director appealed to the public to trust only official announcements about the availability of fuel. He said that there is enough stock of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders in the region. He also asked people not to panic or believe rumours about fuel shortages that are spreading on social media. The government has assured that essential fuel supplies are being properly maintained and that steps have been taken to meet the daily needs of consumers without any disruption.

The officials also said that the government was committed to ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and safeguarding the interests of the public.