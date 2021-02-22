Puducherry Floor Test Live Updates: Congress claims majority ahead of floor test

Puducherry Floor Test Latest Update, Puducherry Floor Test Today Live News: The government had slipped into minority last week following the resignation of Congress MLA John Kumar. After his departure, the Opposition demanded that the chief minister conduct a floor test to prove his majority.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy
Floor Test in Puducherry Today Live Updates: The Congress-DMK government faces an imminent threat of losing out to the Opposition in the floor test today as the ruling coalition’s numbers further decreased to 11 with two fresh resignations on Sunday. Now, V Narayanasamy, the chief minister, has just 11 legislators against opposition’s 14 in the 33-member House. The government had slipped into minority last week following the resignation of Congress MLA John Kumar.
After his departure, the Opposition demanded that the chief minister conduct a floor test to prove his majority. As the developments unfolded, the Centre removed Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and brought in Tamilisai Soundararajan. Soon after taking over, Soundararajan ordered a floor test to be conducted on February 22.
On Sunday, Congress member K Lakshminarayanan and DMK’s K Venkatesan resigned from the assembly. Lakshminarayanan said the government lacked majority in the wake of the spate of resignations while Venkatesan hit out at the administration for not providing funds to meet people’s requirements.
As of today, Congress has 9 MLAs (including Speaker), DMK 2, All-India NR Congress 7, AIADMK 4, BJP 3 (all nominated with voting rights) and 1 independent who has supported the government. There are seven vacancies. Ahead of the floor test, Independent MLA V Ramachandran said he was supporting the existing government. “I don’t want to change my opinion. I think the existing minister will not have majority support in the assembly,” Ramachandran said.
Puducherry chief minister Narayanasamy held a meeting with the Congress and DMK MLAs and others on Sunday. After meeting, he said the discussions centered around the strategy to be adopted in the House on Monday. "No final decision was taken by the participants at today's meeting... ministers and legislators of the Congress DMK alliance attended and they only discussed the strategy to be adopted on Monday," the chief minister said. While 'several suggestions" were put forth in the meeting, it was "unanimously decided" that the coalition MLAs will meet on Monday again before the start of the special session of the House to take final decision.
V.Narayanasamy in Assembly: We formed the government with the support of DMK and independent MLAs. After that, we faced various elections. We have won all the by-elections. It is clear that people of Puducherry trust us. Former LG Kiran Bedi and Central Government colluded with the Opposition and tried to topple the government. As our MLAs stayed united we managed to pull off the last 5 years. The Centre has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting funds we requested.
Puducherry crisis: Two more MLAs of the Congress-DMK alliance in Puducherry resigned on Sunday, delivering yet another jolt to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. The fresh bout of resignations took the tally in the last few days to three and the cumulative since last month to six and further reduced the strength of the Congress-DMK combine in the assembly to 11. Governor Soundararajan had on Thursday ordered the floor test after the opposition, which has 14 MLAs, petitioned her, saying the government has been reduced to minority and it should prove its strength in the assembly. (PTI)
Puducherry Floor Test: "We are going for the floor test today. Till now, we have the majority," says Chief Whip RKR Anantharaman.
Puducherry Floor Test Today: CM V.Narayanasamy has arrived at the assembly. He will face floor test today. The Congress-DMK coalition is likely to lose this round as its number has come down to 11 against 14 of the Opposition.