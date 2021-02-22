Puducherry Floor Test Live Updates: Congress claims majority ahead of floor test

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy

Floor Test in Puducherry Today Live Updates: The Congress-DMK government faces an imminent threat of losing out to the Opposition in the floor test today as the ruling coalition’s numbers further decreased to 11 with two fresh resignations on Sunday. Now, V Narayanasamy, the chief minister, has just 11 legislators against opposition’s 14 in the 33-member House. The government had slipped into minority last week following the resignation of Congress MLA John Kumar.

After his departure, the Opposition demanded that the chief minister conduct a floor test to prove his majority. As the developments unfolded, the Centre removed Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and brought in Tamilisai Soundararajan. Soon after taking over, Soundararajan ordered a floor test to be conducted on February 22.

On Sunday, Congress member K Lakshminarayanan and DMK’s K Venkatesan resigned from the assembly. Lakshminarayanan said the government lacked majority in the wake of the spate of resignations while Venkatesan hit out at the administration for not providing funds to meet people’s requirements.

As of today, Congress has 9 MLAs (including Speaker), DMK 2, All-India NR Congress 7, AIADMK 4, BJP 3 (all nominated with voting rights) and 1 independent who has supported the government. There are seven vacancies. Ahead of the floor test, Independent MLA V Ramachandran said he was supporting the existing government. “I don’t want to change my opinion. I think the existing minister will not have majority support in the assembly,” Ramachandran said.

