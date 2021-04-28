Puducherry Election Exit Poll Result 2021: Exit poll result, date, time – All you want to know

The Puducherry Exit Poll 2021 will be published tomorrow at 7.30 pm.

Puducherry Exit Poll Result 2021: Union Territory of Puducherry is eagerly awaiting a government after the collapse of the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government in February. The UT which is under president rule has voted on April 6 to select the next government. The four districts consisting of 30 seats voted to elect a new chief minister.

The Puducherry Exit Poll 2021 will be published tomorrow at 7.30 pm. However, the opinion polls have already given a significant boost to the NDA camp in the Union Territory. While the BJP has contested the polls in alliance with the AIADMK and AINRC, the Congress has allied with the DMK.

According to ABP-Cvoter Opinion Poll, the NDA is set to increase its vote share by 16.7 per cent, taking it to around 47 per cent while the UPAs vote share remains static at 39.5 per cent. The UPA is ceding around 8 seats to the NDA. The BJP-led NDA is projected to win 19-23 seats. The UPA is projected to win between 7 to 11 seats.

The Times Now-Cvoter survey also reflected similar sentiments. According to the Times Now opinion poll, the NDA is set to win around 18 seats while the UPA is expected to win around 12 seats. Thus, the NDA forming a government is the larger possibility, if opinion polls are to be believed.

While AINRC chief N Rangaswamy is likely to be the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate, the UPA has not made its CM candidate’s name public as V Narayansamy did not contest the election this time.

The assembly poll results will be declared on May 2.