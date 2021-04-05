Puducherry Election 2021: Voting tomorrow, 324 candidates in fray for 30 seats

The BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with the AINRC. In pic: Election Official transporting EVMs to poll booth centres in Puducherry.

Puducherry Election 2021 Phase 1 Polling Timing: The stage is set for assembly elections for the 30 seats of the union territory to elect a new government. Voting will be held tomorrow to decide the fate of 324 candidates including 35 women. Of the 30 seats, five constituencies are reserved. The BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with the AINRC. N Rangasamy’s AINRC is contesting from 16 seats while it has given 9 seats to the BJP and four to AIADMK. Congress, which is heading the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA), is contesting on 14 seats and supporting an Independent in Yanam. Its ally DMK has got 13 seats. Besides these political parties, Naam Tamilar Katchi has fielded 28 candidates, DMDK 26, AMMK 25 and MNM 22.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Date and Time: The voting will start at 7 am and will end at 6 pm tomorrow, April 6. The last one hour has been reserved for COVID-19 positive patients.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Polling Booth and security: The Election Commission has set up 1,559 polling stations. As many as 34 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) along with flying squads will be deployed in Puducherry.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Total Voters: For the first time, there are over 10 lakhs of electors eligible to vote. Of the total 10,04,197 voters, 4,72,650 are male, 5,31,431 are female and 116 are third-gender voters. The Villianur, Ozhukarai and Ariyankuppam constituencies have the most voters while Orleanpet, Raj Bhavan and Uppalam have the least number of electors. Villanur has 42,329 electors, Ozhukarai 41,890 and Ariyankuppam has 39,001 while Orleanpet 24,723, Raj Bhavan 26,349 and Uppalam 27,913.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Full List of Constituencies:

Mannadipet Lawspet Embalam (SC)

Thirubhuvanai (SC) Kalapet Nettapakkam (SC)

Ossudu (SC) Muthialpet Bahour

Mangalam Raj Bhavan Nedungadu (SC)

Villianur Oupalam Thirunallar

Ozhukarai Orleampeth Karaikal North

Kadirgamam Nellithope Karaikal South

Indira Nagar Mudaliarpet Neravy-T.R. Pattinam

Thattanchavady Ariankuppam Mahe

Kamaraj Nagar Manavely Yanam

Puducherry Election Covid Protocol: The Election Commission is all geared up for conducting the polls amid rising COVID-19 cases. Voters will be required to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and will undergo thermal scanning at poll booths. The polling staff have been provided COVID-19 kits for smooth conduction of the poll.