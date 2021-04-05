  • MORE MARKET STATS

Puducherry Election 2021: Voting tomorrow, 324 candidates in fray for 30 seats

By: |
Updated: Apr 05, 2021 8:10 PM

Puducherry Elections 2021 Phase 1 Voting Time, Covid-19 Guidelines and Other Details: The Election Commission has set up 1,559 polling stations.

Puducherry Elections Phase 1 Voting, Puducherry Assembly Elections Phase 1 ResultThe BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with the AINRC. In pic: Election Official transporting EVMs to poll booth centres in Puducherry.

Puducherry Election 2021 Phase 1 Polling Timing: The stage is set for assembly elections for the 30 seats of the union territory to elect a new government. Voting will be held tomorrow to decide the fate of 324 candidates including 35 women. Of the 30 seats, five constituencies are reserved. The BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with the AINRC. N Rangasamy’s AINRC is contesting from 16 seats while it has given 9 seats to the BJP and four to AIADMK. Congress, which is heading the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA), is contesting on 14 seats and supporting an Independent in Yanam. Its ally DMK has got 13 seats. Besides these political parties, Naam Tamilar Katchi has fielded 28 candidates, DMDK 26, AMMK 25 and MNM 22.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Date and Time: The voting will start at 7 am and will end at 6 pm tomorrow, April 6. The last one hour has been reserved for COVID-19 positive patients.

Related News

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Polling Booth and security: The Election Commission has set up 1,559 polling stations. As many as 34 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) along with flying squads will be deployed in Puducherry.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Total Voters: For the first time, there are over 10 lakhs of electors eligible to vote. Of the total 10,04,197 voters, 4,72,650 are male, 5,31,431 are female and 116 are third-gender voters. The Villianur, Ozhukarai and Ariyankuppam constituencies have the most voters while Orleanpet, Raj Bhavan and Uppalam have the least number of electors. Villanur has 42,329 electors, Ozhukarai 41,890 and Ariyankuppam has 39,001 while Orleanpet 24,723, Raj Bhavan 26,349 and Uppalam 27,913.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Full List of Constituencies:

Mannadipet                        Lawspet                             Embalam (SC)
Thirubhuvanai (SC)             Kalapet                              Nettapakkam (SC)
Ossudu (SC)                       Muthialpet                         Bahour
Mangalam                         Raj Bhavan                          Nedungadu (SC)
Villianur                             Oupalam                            Thirunallar
Ozhukarai                          Orleampeth                        Karaikal North
Kadirgamam                      Nellithope                          Karaikal South
Indira Nagar                      Mudaliarpet                        Neravy-T.R. Pattinam
Thattanchavady                 Ariankuppam                     Mahe
Kamaraj Nagar                  Manavely                            Yanam

Puducherry Election Covid Protocol: The Election Commission is all geared up for conducting the polls amid rising COVID-19 cases. Voters will be required to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and will undergo thermal scanning at poll booths. The polling staff have been provided COVID-19 kits for smooth conduction of the poll.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Puducherry
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Puducherry Election 2021 Voting tomorrow 324 candidates in fray for 30 seats
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Voting in single phase for all 234 seats tomorrow, 3,998 candidates in fray
2Delhi CM asks officials to expedite projects of wastewater reuse, groundwater recharge
3Assam Election 2021: Voting for 40 remaining constituencies in Phase-3 tomorrow; 337 candidates in fray