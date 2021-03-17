Puducherry Election 2021: Full list of Congress candidates

Congress has not announced the candidate for Yanam constituency, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh. (PTI)

Full Congress Candidate List for Puducherry Election: The Congress has announced names of candidates for 14 seats out of the 15 it has been allocated. The Congress, which heads the Secular Democratic Alliance in the union territory, was allotted 15 of the 30 Assembly seats while its ally-the DMK- was earmarked 13 constituencies. VCK and CPI, the other constituents of the alliance, have been earmarked one seat each. The list did not contain the name of the party veteran and former chief minister V Narayanasamy.

Former Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan has been fielded from Kamaraj Nagar. He had contested the last poll in 2016 poll from the Kalapet constituency. PCC president A V Subramanian is contesting from his hometown of Karaikal (north). Former Ministers M Kandasamy and R Kamalakannan have been fielded again in Embalam (reserved) and Tirunallar in Karaikal respectively.

Full List of Congress Candidates for Puducherry Assembly Election 2021:

No. Constituency Candidate

3 Oussudu-SC Karthikeyan

7 Kardirgamam P. Selvandane

8 Indira Nagar M. Kannan

10 Kamraj Nagar MOHF Shahjahan

11 Lawspet M. Vaithianathan

13 Muthialpet S Senthil Kumarana

19 Ariankuppam T Djeamourthy

20 Manavely RKR Anantharaman

21 Embalam-SC M. Kandasamy

22 Netapakkam-SC V Vizeaveny

24 Nedungadu-SC A Marimuthu

25 Thirunallar R Kamalakannan

26 Karaikal North AV Subramanian

29 Mahe Ramesh Preambath

Puducherry Assembly Election will be held on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.