Puducherry Election 2021: Full list of Congress candidates

March 17, 2021 8:58 AM

Puducherry Assembly Election will be held on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.

Congress Candidate List PuducherryCongress has not announced the candidate for Yanam constituency, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh. (PTI)

Full Congress Candidate List for Puducherry Election: The Congress has announced names of candidates for 14 seats out of the 15 it has been allocated. The Congress, which heads the Secular Democratic Alliance in the union territory, was allotted 15 of the 30 Assembly seats while its ally-the DMK- was earmarked 13 constituencies. VCK and CPI, the other constituents of the alliance, have been earmarked one seat each. The list did not contain the name of the party veteran and former chief minister V Narayanasamy.

The Congress has not announced the candidate for Yanam constituency, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh.

Former Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan has been fielded from Kamaraj Nagar. He had contested the last poll in 2016 poll from the Kalapet constituency. PCC president A V Subramanian is contesting from his hometown of Karaikal (north). Former Ministers M Kandasamy and R Kamalakannan have been fielded again in Embalam (reserved) and Tirunallar in Karaikal respectively.

Full List of Congress Candidates for Puducherry Assembly Election 2021:

No.            Constituency                                  Candidate
3                  Oussudu-SC                                   Karthikeyan
7                  Kardirgamam                                 P. Selvandane
8                  Indira Nagar                                   M. Kannan
10                Kamraj Nagar                                 MOHF Shahjahan
11               Lawspet                                           M. Vaithianathan
13               Muthialpet                                      S Senthil Kumarana
19               Ariankuppam                                  T Djeamourthy
20               Manavely                                        RKR Anantharaman
21               Embalam-SC                                   M. Kandasamy
22               Netapakkam-SC                              V Vizeaveny
24               Nedungadu-SC                               A Marimuthu
25               Thirunallar                                       R Kamalakannan
26               Karaikal North                                 AV Subramanian
29               Mahe                                               Ramesh Preambath

