Puducherry Election 2021: Full list of BJP-AIADMK candidates

Full list of BJP Candidate for Puducherry Election 2021: The BJP has fielded Vivilian Richards Johnkumar from the Nellithope Assembly constituency, which was represented by former CM V Narayanasamy.

Puducherry BJP Candidate List 2021: BJP has released its list of candidates for the upcoming Puducherry assembly elections 2021. The BJP is contesting the Puducherry elections in alliance with N Rangaswamy’s NR Congress and AIADMK. While the NR Congress is contesting on 16 seats, the BJP has got 9 seats and AIADMK 5. Both the BJP and the AIADMK released their list for the Puducherry polls. The Union Territory is presently under President’s rule after V Narayanasamy-led Congress government fell on February 22 following a failed vote of confidence motion.

The Puducherry Assembly has 33 seats. While 30 are elected by the people, three are nominated by the Centre through the Lt Governor. Of these 30 seats, five are reserved for SC/STs.

The AIADMK has also released its list yesterday for five Assembly segments which are spread over Puducherry (4) and Karaikal (one) region. All the four sitting legislators of the AIADMK- A. Anbalagan, his brother A Baskar, Vayyapuri Manikandan and K A U Asana -have been again fielded in Uppalam, Mudaliarpet, Muthiapet (all in Puducherry) and Karaikal South constituency. Om Sakthi Segar, a senior AIADMK leader and former MLA, has been given Orleanpet in Puducherry.

No. Constituency Candidate

Puducherry BJP Candidate Full List

11 Lawspet V Saminathan

1 Mannadipet A Namassivayam

3 Oussudu -SC J Saravana Kumar

10 Kamaraj Nagar A John Kumar

12 Kalapet PML Kalyanasundaram

17 Nellithope Vivilian Richards Johnkumar

20 Manavely Embalam R Selvam

25 Thirunallar GNS Rajasekaran

28 Neravy TR Pattinam VMCS Manoharen

Puducherry AIADMK Candidate List

Uppalam A. Anbalagan

Mudaliarpet A Baskar

Muthiapet Vayyapuri Manikandan

Karaikal K A U Asana

Orleanpet Om Sakthi Segar

Puducherry will go to the polls on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.