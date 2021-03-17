Puducherry Election 2021: Full list of BJP-AIADMK candidates

Full list of BJP-AIADMK Candidates: The Puducherry Assembly has 33 seats. While 30 are elected by the people, three are nominated by the Centre through the Lt Governor.
Full list of BJP Candidate for Puducherry Election 2021: The BJP has fielded Vivilian Richards Johnkumar from the Nellithope Assembly constituency, which was represented by former CM V Narayanasamy.
Puducherry BJP Candidate List 2021: BJP has released its list of candidates for the upcoming Puducherry assembly elections 2021. The BJP is contesting the Puducherry elections in alliance with N Rangaswamy’s NR Congress and AIADMK. While the NR Congress is contesting on 16 seats, the BJP has got 9 seats and AIADMK 5. Both the BJP and the AIADMK released their list for the Puducherry polls. The Union Territory is presently under President’s rule after V Narayanasamy-led Congress government fell on February 22 following a failed vote of confidence motion.
The Puducherry Assembly has 33 seats. While 30 are elected by the people, three are nominated by the Centre through the Lt Governor. Of these 30 seats, five are reserved for SC/STs.
The AIADMK has also released its list yesterday for five Assembly segments which are spread over Puducherry (4) and Karaikal (one) region. All the four sitting legislators of the AIADMK- A. Anbalagan, his brother A Baskar, Vayyapuri Manikandan and K A U Asana -have been again fielded in Uppalam, Mudaliarpet, Muthiapet (all in Puducherry) and Karaikal South constituency. Om Sakthi Segar, a senior AIADMK leader and former MLA, has been given Orleanpet in Puducherry.
No. Constituency Candidate Puducherry BJP Candidate Full List 11 Lawspet V Saminathan 1 Mannadipet A Namassivayam 3 Oussudu -SC J Saravana Kumar 10 Kamaraj Nagar A John Kumar 12 Kalapet PML Kalyanasundaram 17 Nellithope Vivilian Richards Johnkumar 20 Manavely Embalam R Selvam 25 Thirunallar GNS Rajasekaran 28 Neravy TR Pattinam VMCS Manoharen
Puducherry AIADMK Candidate List Uppalam A. Anbalagan Mudaliarpet A Baskar Muthiapet Vayyapuri Manikandan Karaikal K A U Asana Orleanpet Om Sakthi Segar
Puducherry will go to the polls on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.