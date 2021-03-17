  • MORE MARKET STATS

Puducherry Election 2021: Full list of BJP-AIADMK candidates

By: |
March 17, 2021 12:55 PM

Full list of BJP-AIADMK Candidates: The Puducherry Assembly has 33 seats. While 30 are elected by the people, three are nominated by the Centre through the Lt Governor.

Full list of BJP Candidate for Puducherry ElectionFull list of BJP Candidate for Puducherry Election 2021: The BJP has fielded Vivilian Richards Johnkumar from the Nellithope Assembly constituency, which was represented by former CM V Narayanasamy.

Puducherry BJP Candidate List 2021: BJP has released its list of candidates for the upcoming Puducherry assembly elections 2021. The BJP is contesting the Puducherry elections in alliance with N Rangaswamy’s NR Congress and AIADMK. While the NR Congress is contesting on 16 seats, the BJP has got 9 seats and AIADMK 5. Both the BJP and the AIADMK released their list for the Puducherry polls. The Union Territory is presently under President’s rule after V Narayanasamy-led Congress government fell on February 22 following a failed vote of confidence motion.

The Puducherry Assembly has 33 seats. While 30 are elected by the people, three are nominated by the Centre through the Lt Governor. Of these 30 seats, five are reserved for SC/STs.

Related News

The BJP has fielded Vivilian Richards Johnkumar from the Nellithope Assembly constituency, which was represented by former CM V Narayanasamy.

The AIADMK has also released its list yesterday for five Assembly segments which are spread over Puducherry (4) and Karaikal (one) region. All the four sitting legislators of the AIADMK- A. Anbalagan, his brother A Baskar, Vayyapuri Manikandan and K A U Asana -have been again fielded in Uppalam, Mudaliarpet, Muthiapet (all in Puducherry) and Karaikal South constituency. Om Sakthi Segar, a senior AIADMK leader and former MLA, has been given Orleanpet in Puducherry.

No.                      Constituency                    Candidate
Puducherry BJP Candidate Full List
11                        Lawspet                            V Saminathan
1                          Mannadipet                      A Namassivayam
3                          Oussudu -SC                    J Saravana Kumar
10                        Kamaraj Nagar                 A John Kumar
12                        Kalapet                             PML Kalyanasundaram
17                        Nellithope                        Vivilian Richards Johnkumar
20                        Manavely                         Embalam R Selvam
25                        Thirunallar                       GNS Rajasekaran
28                        Neravy TR Pattinam         VMCS Manoharen

Puducherry AIADMK Candidate List
Uppalam                         A. Anbalagan
Mudaliarpet                    A Baskar
Muthiapet                       Vayyapuri Manikandan
Karaikal                           K A U Asana
Orleanpet                       Om Sakthi Segar

Puducherry will go to the polls on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Puducherry
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Puducherry Election 2021 Full list of BJP-AIADMK candidates
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Employment exchanges are like marriage bureaus: Gujarat Deputy CM jokes in Assembly
2A hero for all Indians: PM Modi on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth anniversary
3Parliament LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal to lead protest against Centre’s GNCTD Bill-2021  