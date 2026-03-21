Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: A Namassivayam, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Home Minister of Puducherry, has declared total assets worth Rs 27.78 crore in his election affidavit filed ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, according to PTI. He has been fielded by the BJP from the Mannadipet constituency for the April 9 polls.

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This marks an increase from the Rs 25.77 crore in assets he had disclosed during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, indicating a notable rise in his overall wealth.

Breakdown of Movable and Immovable Assets

According to the affidavit, Namassivayam’s movable assets are valued at Rs 16.50 crore, while his immovable properties account for Rs 11.28 crore. Additionally, construction-related expenses incurred after acquiring these properties amount to Rs 16 lakh.

The document further notes that the market valuation of the immovable assets stands significantly higher. Properties owned by Namassivayam are estimated at Rs 23.18 crore, while those held by his wife, N Vasanthi, are valued at Rs 12.12 crore. Assets owned by other family members are pegged at Rs 8.73 crore.

Liabilities and Family Wealth Details

The affidavit also sheds light on inherited wealth and liabilities. Namassivayam has inherited properties worth Rs 3.91 crore, whereas his wife owns inherited assets valued at Rs 21 crore.

On the liabilities side, the couple has outstanding dues totalling Rs 20.90 crore owed to individuals, banks and financial institutions.

In terms of jewellery holdings, Namassivayam possesses gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 15.47 lakh, while his wife holds ornaments valued at Rs 56.74 lakh. Family members collectively own jewellery worth Rs 51.17 lakh.

With the Assembly elections approaching, the affidavit provides a detailed snapshot of the minister’s financial standing as he seeks re-election from Mannadipet.