Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Full Schedule: Puducherry is set to vote for a new Legislative Assembly on April 9, 2026, with polling scheduled in a single phase across all constituencies. As the Union Territory prepares for voting day, officials have issued key guidelines covering polling timings, voter access, and essential requirements to ensure a smooth process.

For both first-time voters and experienced electors, understanding where to vote, what to carry, and key election rules can help avoid last-minute confusion at polling booths.

Puducherry Elections 2026 Polling schedule, holiday and voter access details

Voting will take place across all 30 constituencies on April 9, with polling booths open from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The Election Commission of India has mandated a ban on exit polls starting from 7:00 AM on polling day, which will remain in effect until voting concludes.

The counting of votes for Puducherry and other poll-bound regions will be held on May 4, beginning at 8:00 AM. The election schedule itself was announced earlier on March 15.

To encourage voter participation, April 9 has been declared a paid holiday for employees in commercial and industrial establishments whose names appear on the electoral roll. This provision, under Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, ensures that workers can cast their vote without any deduction in wages.

Voters can easily locate their polling booths through the official voter services portal by entering their EPIC number, mobile number, or personal details such as name and date of birth. The portal provides booth number, address, and constituency information.

Puducherry Elections 2026: Key battles

The most critical battleground is Thattanchavady, where incumbent Chief Minister N. Rangasamy (AINRC) faces a direct challenge from former CM and current MP V. Vaithilingam (Congress); as two former colleagues and titans of Puducherry politics, their clash is expected to determine the next Chief Minister. Meanwhile, a crowded four-cornered fight is brewing in Raj Bhavan between BJP State President V.P. Ramalingam, DMK’s Vignesh Kannan, and TVK’s V.J. Chandran, a former IPS officer. Other vital contests include Lawspet, where TVK’s V. Saminathan (formerly of the BJP) tests his new party’s disruptive power against former Speaker V.P. Sivakolundhu, and the isolated enclaves of Mahe and Yanam, which remain traditional strongholds for the Congress and AINRC, respectively.

Dominating the political discourse are the urgent demand for Full Statehood—a point pushed heavily by Rangasamy despite his alliance with the BJP—and the ongoing friction regarding Centre-state power dynamics between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor. The opposition Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) is currently navigating internal instability, with Congress rebels filing against DMK candidates in six seats, potentially handing an advantage to the NDA. Adding to the volatility is actor Vijay’s TVK, which is projected by the Peoples Pulse survey to secure 2–4 seats, potentially placing them in a “kingmaker” position. With the NDA projected to land between 14–17 seats and the SPA at 9–11, every vote in this single-phase election will be decisive in shaping the Union Territory’s future.

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 All 30 Constituencies — NDA vs INDIA Candidate List NDA Candidates INDIA Candidates BJP AINRC AIADMK TKSM # Constituency Candidate Party 1 Kamaraj Nagar — BJP 2 Thirubhuvanai SC B. Gobika AINRC 3 Mangalam N. Rangasamy AINRC 4 Oussudu SC E. Theeppainthan BJP 5 Villianur B. Ravicoumar AINRC 6 Ozhukarai K. Narayanasamy AINRC 7 Kadirkamam K.S.P @ Ramesh AINRC 8 Indira Nagar V. Aroumougam AINRC 9 Thattanchavady N. Rangasamy AINRC 10 Nellithope — AIADMK 11 Lawspet V.P. Sivakozhundhu AINRC 12 Raj Bhavan V.P. Ramalingame BJP 13 Muthiyalpet Vaiyapuri Manikandan AINRC 14 Mudaliarpet A. Johnkumar BJP 15 Oupalam — BJP 16 Kalapet P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram BJP 17 Mannadipet A. Namassivayam BJP 18 Orleampeth — AIADMK 19 Ariyankupam C. Aiyappan AINRC 20 Manavely Embalam R. Selvam BJP 21 Embalam SC E. Mohandoss AINRC 22 Nettapakkam SC P. Rajavelu AINRC 23 Bahour T. Thiyagarajan AINRC 24 Nedungadu SC C. Chandirapriyanga AINRC 25 Thirunallar G.N.S. Rajasekaran BJP 26 Karaikal North P.R.N. Thirumurugan AINRC 27 Karaikal South — BJP 28 Neravy-T.R. Pattinam TKSM Meenatchisundaram TKSM 29 Mahe A. Dineshan BJP 30 Yanam S. Malladi Krishnarao AINRC INC DMK # Constituency Candidate Party 1 Kamaraj Nagar — INC 2 Thirubhuvanai SC — DMK 3 Mangalam — INC 4 Oussudu SC — DMK 5 Villianur R. Siva DMK 6 Ozhukarai — DMK 7 Kadirkamam — INC 8 Indira Nagar — INC 9 Thattanchavady — DMK 10 Nellithope — INC 11 Lawspet — INC 12 Raj Bhavan — DMK 13 Muthiyalpet — INC 14 Mudaliarpet — DMK 15 Oupalam — INC 16 Kalapet — INC 17 Mannadipet — DMK 18 Orleampeth — INC 19 Ariyankupam — DMK 20 Manavely Embalam — DMK 21 Embalam SC — INC 22 Nettapakkam SC — DMK 23 Bahour — INC 24 Nedungadu SC — DMK 25 Thirunallar — INC 26 Karaikal North — DMK 27 Karaikal South — INC 28 Neravy-T.R. Pattinam — DMK 29 Mahe — INC 30 Yanam — INC Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

Puducherry Elections 2026: Voter strength, past trends and key FAQs

Puducherry has a total of 30 assembly constituencies, all voting in a single phase. According to official data, there are 9,44,211 registered voters, including 4,43,595 male voters, 5,00,477 female voters, and 139 third gender voters. Notably, female voters outnumber male voters in the Union Territory.

Looking at previous elections, the 2021 Assembly polls saw the NDA alliance, led by the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), return to power. The AINRC secured 10 seats, while the BJP and DMK won six each, and Congress got two seats. Voter turnout stood at 84.8 percent.

In contrast, the 2016 elections saw Congress emerge as the largest party with 15 seats, followed by AINRC with eight, AIADMK with four, and DMK with two seats. The voter turnout in 2016 was 83.6 percent.

As voters head to the polls, here are some key questions answered

When will the elections be held?

Voting in Puducherry will take place on April 9, 2026, while counting of votes will be conducted on May 4.

How many phases will the election have?

The election will be conducted in a single phase across all constituencies.

When will results be declared?

Results will be announced after counting begins on May 4.

Which alliance won in 2021?

The NDA alliance (AINRC–BJP) secured a majority, with N. Rangasamy becoming Chief Minister.

When does the current Assembly term end?

The present term of the Legislative Assembly will conclude in May 2026.

How many seats are needed for a majority?

In the 30-member Assembly, a party or alliance requires 16 seats to form the government.

Who are the major political players?

Key parties include the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].