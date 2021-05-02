Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2021: Full list of winners

The ABP-C Voter exit poll has given NDA 19-23 seats, 6-10 seats to SDA and 1-2 seats to others while the Republic-CNX Exit Poll has given NDA 16-20 seats and SDA 11-13 seats.

Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2021: Though Puducherry is a Union Territory with just 30 seats, it has witnessed an unprecedented battle for power. According to reports, the AINRC-led NDA is leading in the polls. The final counting is still underway. However, the ECI has announced the result of four seats- 2 won by All India N.R. Congress, 1 by BJP and 1 by DMK.

Puducherry Election Results 2021: Full list of winners (This copy is being continuously updates as and when results are being announced):

Puducherry had voted on April 6 in a single phase election.