Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 Early Trends: Vote counting for the Puducherry Assembly elections 2026 began at 8 AM today at designated centres. The results will decide the fate of the 30-member Assembly in the Union Territory.

Polling was held in a single phase on April 9 and saw a record voter turnout of 89.87%, the highest ever in Puducherry’s Assembly election history. More than 9.5 lakh voters took part, showing strong public interest in the election. Puducherry district recorded higher turnout compared to Karaikal, while Mahe and Yanam also saw steady participation, according to the Election Commission.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: Key contest to watch

The main contest is between the ruling AINRC-led NDA and the Congress-DMK alliance. The NDA, led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, is seeking another term. The opposition alliance is hoping to return to power with leaders like V. Vaithilingam playing a key role.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has also entered the fray, making the contest more competitive.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: Key constituencies to watch

Several key constituencies are being closely watched. In Thattanchavady, a high-profile battle is underway between N. Rangasamy and V. Vaithilingam. Raj Bhavan is another important seat with a multi-cornered contest involving BJP and opposition candidates.

In Mannadipet, BJP leader A. Namassivayam is contesting again, while Lawspet has drawn attention due to a contest involving former BJP leader V. Saminathan, now with TVK. Other key seats include Mudaliarpet and Karaikal South, where major parties are hoping to gain an advantage.

A party or alliance needs 17 seats to form the government. With such a high voter turnout, the contest is expected to be close, and early trends from counting centres will be closely watched.

The final result will decide whether the NDA stays in power, the opposition makes a comeback, or newer players like TVK manage to influence the outcome.