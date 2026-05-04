Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 Winning Candidates Party-wise: The fate of the 30 elected seats in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly is being decided today as counting of votes begins across the Union Territory.

The battle for the coastal enclave sees a high-octane showdown between the incumbent NDA alliance, led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy’s All India NR Congress (AINRC) and the BJP, against the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), comprising the Congress and DMK. Adding a new dimension to the contest this year is actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which is making its electoral debut in the UT.

Counting is being held at designated centers in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam. Following the standard ECI protocol, postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the EVM rounds.

High Turnout and Triple-Threat Contest Puducherry recorded a massive voter turnout of 91.23% during the single-phase polling held on April 9, 2026. This high participation reflects the intense local competition, particularly in constituencies where rebel candidates and third-front entrants have challenged established veterans.

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The majority mark in the 30-member elected house is 16. While exit polls have projected a slight edge for the AINRC-BJP combine, the Congress-DMK alliance remains confident of a comeback, citing anti-incumbency and local governance issues.

Puducherry Election 2026: Full List of Winners

This table will be updated in real-time as the Election Commission of India declares official results. Officials have advised the public to rely only on verified updates as counting progresses, as early numbers may fluctuate before stabilising into clear results.