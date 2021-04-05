Puducherry Assembly Election 2021: Know voting date, time, candidates and constituency detail, opinion poll results

Puducherry Election 2021: There are 30 seats in Puducherry Assembly.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Full Schedule, Voting Date, Candidates List: Puducherry is going to polls in a single-phase election to elect members for the 30-seat assembly. Of the 30 assemblies, five constituencies are reserved. N Rangasamy’s AINRC is seeking election from 16 seats after sharing the remaining 14 seats with the BJP contesting on nine and AIADMK four. Similarly, the Congress is contesting in 14 seats and supporting an Independent in Yanam while its allies the DMK is seeking election from 13 seats. Check out some key details of the Puducherry Assembly Election 2021:

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Voter Demography: In Puducherry, there are 4,72,650 male voters, 5,31,431 female voters and 116 third-gender voters. In all, there are 10,04,197 electors eligible to vote. The Villianur, Ozhukarai and Ariyankuppam constituencies have the most voters while Orleanpet, Raj Bhavan and Uppalam have the least number of electors. Villanur has 42,329 electors, Ozhukarai 41,890 and Ariyankuppam has 39,001 while Orleanpet 24,723, Raj Bhavan 26,349 and Uppalam 27,913.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Date and Time: The voting will start at 7 am and will end at 6 pm on April 6.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Key Candidates and Constituency: Yanam has turned out to be a star constituency this election as the AINRC leader N Rangasamy is contesting there. He is also seeking election from Thattanchavady in Puducherry. Congress state chief A V Subramanian is seeking election from his home town of Karaikal (north). The AIADMK leaders A Anbalagan and Om Sakthi Segar are trying their luck in Uppalam and Orleanpet segments respectively. Anbalagan is the sitting MLA and has been holding the Uppalam constituency since 2001. Om Sakthi Segar, who won twice from the Nellithope, has now moved to Orleanth. Former Ministers – M O H F Shah Jahan is contesting from Kamaraj Nagar, M Kandasamy from Embalam (reserved) and R Kamalakannan from Tirunallar. Anbalagan of AIADMK is contesting from the Uppalam while his brother A Baskar is contesting from Mudaliarpet on AIADMK ticket only. Anbalagan is facing the challenge from the DMK nominee Annibal Kennedy, a former legislator. A Baskar is locking horns with an advocate L Sampath (DMK), a greenhorn in the poll battle. Mannadipet is another important segment as the previous PWD Minister A Namassivayam is contesting on BJP ticket. He had earlier contested polls from his hometown Villianoor.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Full List of Constituencies:

Mannadipet Lawspet Embalam (SC)

Thirubhuvanai (SC) Kalapet Nettapakkam (SC)

Ossudu (SC) Muthialpet Bahour

Mangalam Raj Bhavan Nedungadu (SC)

Villianur Oupalam Thirunallar

Ozhukarai Orleampeth Karaikal North

Kadirgamam Nellithope Karaikal South

Indira Nagar Mudaliarpet Neravy-T.R. Pattinam

Thattanchavady Ariankuppam Mahe

Kamaraj Nagar Manavely Yanam

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Opinion Poll: The UT is under President’s Rule following the collapse of the V Narayansamy-led Congress government. Opinion polls have predicted a majority of the NDA by giving it around 17-20 seats while the Congress-led SDA is projected to win around 9-11 seats.

Puducherry Election Covid Protocol: The Election Commission has made adequate arrangements in wake of the COVID-19 surge. Voters will be required to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and will undergo thermal scanning at poll booths. The polling staff have been provided COVID-19 kits for smooth conduction of the poll.