Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Full Schedule: Poll date announced for UT currently under President’s Rule; check details inside

February 26, 2021 7:24 PM

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Date, Time and Results: The voting for 30-member Assembly will be held in single phase.

Puducherry Assembly Election Full Schedule, Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 DatePuducherry Assembly Election Full Schedule, Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Date: The Union Territory is currently under President's Rule following the collapse of Congress government led by V Narayansamy. (File pic)

Puducherry Legislative Assembly Election 2021 Voting Date, Exit Polls and Results: The Election Commission of India today announced poll dates for Puducherry Assembly Elections. The Union Territory is currently under President’s Rule following the collapse of Congress government. The elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are being held on same day as demanded by various political parties, informed Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. The details of the Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 are as follows:

Puducherry Assembly Election: 30 Constituencies
Issue of Notification: 12th March 2021
Last Date of Nomination: 19th March
Scrutiny of Nomination: 20th March
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 22nd March
Date of polls: 6th April

With the announcement of dates, model code of conduct has come into force in the UT.

The President Rule was imposed in the Union Territory on February 24 after Union Cabinet approved the proposal sent by the Puducherry LG. The proposal was made days after the Congress-led government in the union territory lost power during a vote of confidence. Announcing the Cabinet decision, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the decision was taken as no party claimed to form a government in Puducherry following the resignation of the chief minister there. After the President’s assent, the assembly will get dissolved, while adding that further necessary steps for administrative work in Puducherry would be taken soon, informed Javadekar.

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday. Shah will leave for Tamil Nadu tomorrow and is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Karaikal in Puducherry on Sunday morning, followed by a ‘Vijay Sankalp Rally’ in Janakipuram in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu, according to the schedule released by his office.

