Psycho killer fear grips Cuttack after three murders in 48 hours

Three homeless people have been killed in Cuttack in last 48 hours. Police said circumstances point towards a psychopath killer.

Psycho Killer in Cuttack: People in Odisha’s Cuttack are living in a state of fear after the city was rocked by three murders in last 48 hours, sending the police into a tizzy. Police told news agency ANI that all the victims were homeless and above 40 years of age.

Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Satyajit Mohanty said that circumstances point towards a psychopath killer, adding that a special police team was set up on Friday to identify and trace the killer. The special team comprises two police inspectors and 11 constables.

“In last 48 hours, three murders cases have taken place in Cuttack. After seeing the pattern of the murders, we are guessing that the crimes have been committed by the same person. The victims are all homeless people…All these circumstances point towards a psychopath killer,” Mohanty said.

The top cop said that it is dangerous as the killer is yet to be arrested. He said that security has been heightened in the city keeping murders in mind.

Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh said that the victims, all men, were aged over 40 years and found on the roadside. The first body was recovered from Ranihat Bridge on Tuesday morning. The second body was found near SCB Medical College and another from neighbouring OMP market on Wednesday morning. The throats of all the three bodies were slit and their heads were found to be smashed with a heavy object.

Singh said that night patrolling has been stepped up and the homeless have been asked to sleep at shelter homes. Also, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has been alerted to remain vigilant as many sleep in the open in station areas.

Last month, two persons were found to have been killed in the same manner in neighbouring Paradip. In 1998, nine persons were killed by a suspected ‘stoneman’ in Berhampur.