Shah Faesal set to be freed from detention, PSA charges dropped

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday revoked the stringent Public Safety Act against former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and two PDP members, including the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, officials said.
The controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) against Faesal, which was extended by three months on May 14, has now been superseded by the order on Wednesday from the Home Department of the Union Territory.
Faesal, who was under detention after scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, was booked under the PSA in February this year, with his detention being extended barely hours before it was to come to an end.
The Home Department also revoked the stringent act against senior PDP leaders Sartaj Madani and Peer Mansoor.
Madani was lodged with National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar at a government bunglow. Their detention had been extended on May 5 for a period of three months.
