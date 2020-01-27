Provocative speech case: JNU directs Sharjeel Imam to appear before Proctorial Committee

Imam, who has been booked for making anti-India statements, is a PhD student at Centre for Historical Studies, School of Social Sciences.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Chief Proctor on Monday directed Sharjeel Imam to meet Proctorial Committee not later than February 3 to explain his position in connection with FIRs registered against him by five states, according to News agency ANI. Imam, who has been booked for making anti-India statements, is a PhD student at Centre for Historical Studies, School of Social Sciences.

Last week, a video of Imam went viral in which he was calling for breaking up the northeast from India. Soon after the video surfaced, states like Assam and Uttar Pradesh swung into action and booked him for ‘seditious’ comments. Tweeting the video, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “I am aghast at this brazen attempt by this person to create unrest in the country. He is seen inciting people and talking about his strategy to cut off Assam & North East from the rest of India. We have taken cognisance and pursuing the matter to book this person as per law.”

So far, five states — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh — have booked Sharjeel Imam for his comments on India and Northeast. The UP government has formed two teams to arrest Imam, who has gone underground ever since the cases against him were filed. Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhary recently informed that the UP police were working closely with Delhi Police and should be able to find Sharjeel Imam soon.

According to PTI, Bihar police on Sunday night carried out a raid at Sharjeel Imam’s ancestral home. The JNU student had been at the forefront of anti-CAA protests and made provocative speeches at different places such as Aligarh and Shaheen Bagh.