‘Proud of you’: Arvind Kejriwal reacts to Manish Sisodia’s ‘arrest me in 4 days’ challenge to BJP

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has taken strong exception to the “sting operation” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that he must be arrested if these allegations are correct. If not, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to him for the “fake sting” by Monday.

“The CBI raided my house but did not find anything. They also searched my locker but didn’t find anything there either. Now the BJP has brought forth this sting. The CBI and ED should investigate this as well. If the allegations are correct, they should arrest me by Monday. If not, the PM should apologise to me for this fake sting by Monday,” Sisodia said.

The AAP leader’s reaction came in response to the BJP releasing a video of yet another “sting operation” against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, alleging that the father of a liquor scam accused had to pay “commission” to acquire liquor licences in Delhi.

Also Read: After Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal claims BJP approached 10 Punjab AAP MLAs

Citing the ‘sting’ video, the BJP said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has no “moral right” to continue as the head of the state.

Meanwhile, reacting to Sisodia’s remarks, Kejriwal said, “Waah, Manish! Only an honest and courageous person can give such a challenge. I am sure the BJP will accept your challenge. The whole country is proud of your work and your honesty. They are scared of your work on education and want to stop it. You keep doing your job.”

The BJP said at a press conference on Thursday claimed Rs 100 crore in cash was given to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by the liquor lobby for financing their poll campaigns in Punjab and Goa.

It further said that as a result of the new excise policy 2021-22, which is now withdrawn, only large retailers were benefitted, adding that license fees were hikes from Rs 10 lakh to Rs five crore in a bid to kill small retailers.

The ruling party at the Centre further claimed that the commission rates for the wholesalers were hiked from 5-10 per cent while in Punjab the commission rates were hiked to 12 per cent.

Also Read: De-recognise AAP: Ex-bureaucrats, diplomats write to CEC

Delhi excise department head Sisodia has been under the scrutiny of central agencies – Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). A month after CBI raids, the ED had raided Sisodia’s residence in connection with the liquor excise policy scam case.