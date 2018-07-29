Proud moment! ‘Rag-picker’s son makes it to AIIMS, gets lauded by PM Narendra Modi

Choudhary, son of a “rag-picker” from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh is a first-year MBBS student art AIIMS here after clearing the entrance exam in first attempt. (ANI)

It was a proud moment for Asharam Choudhary as well as others at the AIIMS here when Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the name of the student, who despite a humble background made it to one of the country’s most coveted colleges.

“I came across news of a student, Asharam Choudhary, from Madhya Pradesh belonging to an extremely poor family. He cleared the exam in the first attempt to get admission in MBBS at Jodhpur AIIMS. His father is a rag-picker. I congratulate him on his success,” the prime minister had said in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address today.

After having cleared the entrance exam, Choudhary took admission in the institute on July 23 accompanied by his father Ranjit Singh and a mining inspector of Dewas, Ramesh Solanki, who was sent by the Dewas district magistrate to carry out the admission formalities.

Director, AIIMS (Jodhpur), Sanjeev Misra along with the entire team congratulated Choudhary and assured him of all the cooperation from the institute.

“We have decided to provide him books and other required things from AIIMS considering his achievement and financial condition,” said Misra adding they were all proud to have him there.