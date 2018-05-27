Proud moment! Pune boy leads team to design satellite EQUiSat for NASA

The 22-year-old Pune boy was heading the power team for the prestigious student project of Brown University. (Source: Anand Lalwani/ Facebook, @astro_ricky/ Twitter)

Anand Lalwani, a Pune youngster, led the power team, a group of 17 Brown University students who were responsible for designing and building a small satellite named EQUiSat. The satellite launched by NASA was carried to space by an Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, May 20.

Lalwani, an Engineering Research Assistant at the Ivy League university, was responsible for designing and building the solar power battery system of the satellite. The solar panels were a major challenge, he said. “These panels are very, very delicate, if you just touch one with your fingernail, it breaks” Ananda was quoted saying on the University website. The integral panels are made from scrap gallium arsenic solar cells, and the manufacturer trimmed large solar cells to size, and these cutoffs are sold to the team for only $4 a cell.

The 22-year-old had recently graduated from the university with BSc Honours in engineering physics, is, in fact, the only Indian student to be selected by NASA for the students-led program and the first Indian group leader for such a project.

According to reports, the cost of a 4-inch satellite like this usually costs around $50,000 to $ 100,000, but the EQUiSat was made at a cost less than $4000. “The material cost for EQUiSat is $3776.61, to be exact,” said Hunter M. Ray, a senior engineering concentrator and the team’s project manager.

One of the major obstacles faced by Lalwani’s team was to find the right mix of chemicals, that could be applied evenly without any bubbles and would sustain in space. If there are bubbles in space, it would expand and destroy the coating, the 22-year-old explained. News Agency UNI quoted him as saying while talking about the idea, “We are going to make space cool again was our original mission pitch to NASA. We tried several things for 12 months but failed. But finally being able to fix the coating was a huge achievement for Brown Space Engineering and no other satellite group had done this with lithium iron phosphate batteries.”

Lalwani is currently studying Semiconductor Engineering at Stanford School of Engineering and is also a member of Tau Beta Pi Society, the engineering honour society. He did his schooling from Symbiosis International school in Pune and higher education from Mahindra United World College, Pune. The engineer wishes to continue further his research on Solar Energy by pursuing PhD from Stanford.