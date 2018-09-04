Proud moment! Father-daughter meet as IPS officials; check what happened next

The father-daughter duo were assigned at at the public meeting of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday. (IE image)

Parents often feel proud to see their daughter or son to make their way to top or shine in their careers. Sarma family had their glorious moment when father and daughter, both are serving in Police in Telangana, came face to face while doing duties. Sindhu Sarma, who is Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 2014 batch and currently posted Superintendent of Police of Jagtiyal district, got salute from his father A.R. Umamaheswara Sarma, according to reports.

Umamaheswara is Deputy Commissioner of Police in Malkajgiri area under Rachakonda police commissionerate in Hyderabad. The father-daughter duo were assigned at at the public meeting of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sarma, who is retiring next year, lauded her daughter’s achievement. “This is the first time we have come together while doing our duties. I am fortunate to work with her,” the proud father said. Sarma who had begun his career as sub-inspector and was recently conferred the IPS rank, reports say.

Both the father-daughter, however, said that duties would always be their priorities. “She is my senior officer. When I see her, I salute her. We do our respective duties and don’t discuss this, but at home, we are just like any father and daughter,” the proud police father was quoted as saying by IANS. Sindhu, who was looking after women’s security at the public meeting, said: “I am very happy. This is a good opportunity for us to work together.”