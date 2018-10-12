Proud moment! Delhi’s Sunder Nursery on Time Magazine’s top 100 world’s greatest places to visit

The restored Mughal-era complex in south Delhi has seen a footfall of over two lakh people since it was opened to the public in February this year. (Source: IE)

The 90-acre Sunder Nursery complex adjacent to Humayun’s Tomb has been chosen by ‘Time Magazine’ as one of the 100 world’s greatest places to visit. Time magazine has named Sunder Nursery as a must-visit place among iconic spots from 48 countries in its annual list of the World’s Greatest Places, 2018.

The restored Mughal-era complex in south Delhi has seen a footfall of over two lakh people since it was opened to the public in February this year.

It described the complex as ‘a horticultural haven with restored Mughal-era monuments and water features’. The three other Indian sites in the list are Indian Accent in New Delhi for dining and Alila Fort Bishangarh in Rajasthan and Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort and Spa in Chandigarh for staying in.

For over a century, the site had been the capital’s most popular plant nursery. Central Public Works Department even today uses 20 of its 60 acres as a source for plants, The Times of India reported.

The Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) has also completed the infrastructure required to make Sunder Nursery a ticketed site. Now, Indian visitors coming to experience the underlying beauty of Delhi’s Sunder Nursery will be charged Rs 30 as entry fee, beginning November 1. The fee for foreign visitors will be Rs 100.

Sunder Nursery is beginning to now serve as a heritage and ecological hub for Delhi after a decade of persistent effort, AKTC CEO, Raish Nanda told TOI. Under an agreement signed in December last year, AKTC will maintain the park for 10 years.

It has built critical facilities and plans several additional attractions, including Delhi’s first ever specialist structure to display tropical flora, TOI quoted Nanda as saying.

According to TOI report, the heritage complex has 12 monuments designated as World Heritage Sites by Unesco, six of them in Sunder Nursery including Lakkarwala Burj, Sunder Burj, Sunderwala Mahal, Mirza Muzaffar Hussain’s tomb, Chhota Batashewala and the Unknown Mughal’s tomb.

Sunder Nursery has a 550-metre-long ornamental central vista that starts from the entrance zone of Humayun’s Tomb. The complex was designed by the late landscape architect M Shaheer. The 16th-century heritage park complex adjacent to the Humayun’s Tomb, Sunder Nursery is also a UNESCO World Heritage site in Delhi.