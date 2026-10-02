At least 700 protesters, including former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, were among those detained by the Delhi Police from Jantar Mantar and several locations nearby, as opposition parties and student outfits staged demonstration against the Election Commission and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, activist Yogendra Yadav and All India Students Association (AISA) president Neha Bora were among those detained. The Delhi Police has issued prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS in the New Delhi District.

In a video message on the AAP’s Delhi handle on X before the protest, Bharadwaj said, “… Protesting is our democratic right. But the police are telling us that permission for the demonstration has not been granted. Even though 6 days ago, AAP had officially applied for permission here for a peaceful demonstration.”

VIDEO | The Delhi Police detained more than 500 protesters, including AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha, Anurag Dhanda, Atishi and Sanjay Singh during a protest against the CEC at Jantar Mantar on Friday.#JantarMantar #DelhiNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/ibynduov2G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2026

The Indian Youth Congress attempted to march from its office on Raisina Road to Jantar Mantar, before police stopped them.

“We are protesting because the Election Commission is responsible for protecting the sanctity of every vote. When questions are being raised within the Commission itself over decisions concerning electoral rolls, the country deserves answers and accountability,” Chib said, according to The Indian Express.

VIDEO | Delhi: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on CEC Gyanesh Kumar, says, "The September 29 letter is confession by Gyanesh Kumar that what he did since July is wrong. All the decisions were wrong. The Form 6 was amended. The ECI Net was centralised and controlled by the… pic.twitter.com/opJtjH1gA8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2026

CJP activists protest against CEC in Mumbai

A similar protest is taking place in Mumbai, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to begin its much-anticipated ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ against the CEC.

A heavy police deployment was seen at Shivaji Park on Friday in view of the protest call. CJP spokesperson, Saurav Das alleged that CEC Gyanesh Kumar was a “traitor” and the whole country would support the calls for his ouster.

“As you can see, we are starting from Mumbai today. This is going to be a very big protest. Mumbai showed last time what the spirit of Mumbai is. The youth of the whole country, the young generation, everyone came out last time for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. And this time too, it is going to be the same with Gyanesh Kumar, who is a traitor to the country. The youth of Mumbai are hitting the streets again. Today, a massive protest is going to happen at Shivaji Park. And I want, I appeal to all the Mumbaikars and our friends. Everyone come,” he said, news agency ANI reported.

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‘Attempts to push narrative against EC will not succeed’

Even as activists of the Cockroach Janata Party protested against the Chief Election Commissioner, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the “fake narrative” being pushed against the Election Commission had been “busted” following the Election Commissioner’s press statement.

Speaking to the reporters, he said, “The entire matter has been exposed. Following the press conference held by the three Election Commissioners, their fake narrative has been busted. Yet, attempts are still being made to push this fake narrative. They will not succeed in this.”

ECI orders special drive to enrol voters left out by SIR

The Election Commission of India (ECI), meanwhile, has directed 20 states and Union Territories where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been completed to undertake a special drive to identify and enrol eligible voters who may have been left out of the revised rolls, reported The Indian Express.

The exercise will also cover young and first-time eligible voters and will be carried out through the continuous updation process.