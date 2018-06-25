Protesting Tamil Nadu Governor’s tours to invite seven-year jail term, fine, warns Raj Bhawan

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (PTI)

The tussle between Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and DMK has escalated with the Raj Bhawan warning of imprisonment and fine for those who protest the Governor’s exercise of power as per the Constitution. In a strongly-worded statement, Raj Bhawan said that the Governor would continue to undertake such tours in districts in the state in future as well.

“Attempts to restrain the Governor from exercising any of the lawful powers by means of criminal force or attempts to overawe such Governor shall be punished with imprisonment of up to seven years, and a fine,” the statement from the Raj Bhawan said.

On Saturday, the main Opposition party in the state led by party’s working president MK Stalin had demanded Purohit’s resignation, saying that the party would intensify protests if he holds review meetings further in the districts.

“In the capacity of Governor being head of the executive, he enjoys unhindered freedom to meet and interact with officials of the state, who are members of the executive wing,” the statement by Governor’s office has said.

The DMK workers had earlier shown black flags during Purohit’s visit to some states recently. The party had accused the Governor of interfering with the state’s autonomy. The charge was rejected by the Raj Bhavan as well as the AIADMK.

On Stalin’s view that the state Governor was holding review meetings in districts like a Chief Minister, the Governor’s office had said in a statement that said the word “review” used by Stalin was done with an aim to “mislead the people” of the state.

“He (Stalin) is either ignorant of the law or attempting to overawe by threatening to besiege Raj Bhavan or block the roads leading to Raj Bhavan,” the statement by the Governor’s office said further.