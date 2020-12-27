Protesting farmers utilize ‘idle’ time farming onion crops at Nirankari Samagam ground

Protesting farmers say they're using Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari to grow crop (Photo courtesy: ANI)

Protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana are using their idle time to cultivate onion crops at the Nirankari Samagam ground, the plot allotted to them in Burari to protest against the new farm laws. According to ANI, farmers are digging the ground and sowing onion saplings. Farmers’ said they would grow more crops here.

One of the farmers, told news agency ANI, ” Since we’ve been sitting idle for a month during protests, we thought of growing onions as we can use it for our daily cooking. We’ll grow more crops on Burari ground.”

Singhu border, Ghazipur border and Tikri border are some of the areas where the farmers continue to protests amid the prevailing cold conditions for over a month. The laws that have become the bone of contention are Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Meanwhile, protesting farmers union has decided to resume dialogue with the Centre on their differences with farm laws and proposed December 29 for the same. The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. at Vigyan Bhavan in Central Delhi. Repealing the three farm laws, guarantee for MSP, minimum support price at which the government procures crops from farmers will be their first and foremost agenda.

There had been five rounds of talks between the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points, and the Centre so far, but all have been inconclusive with the farmers strong on repealing the three farm laws. The farmers have also decided to intensify their agitation with a tractor march from Kundlu to Palwal highway on December 30.