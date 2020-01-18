‘Protest, but don’t go against nation’: Varun Gandhi targets Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi over CAA

Varun Gandhi said that those who are protesting against the amended citizenship law are misleading the people for their political benefits. (PTI)

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday attacked Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He said that those who are protesting against the amended citizenship law are misleading the people for their political benefits. Reacting to a statement where Priyanka Gandhi had said that her party would revoke the law if voted back to power, Varun Gandhi in an interview with ABP News said: “You protest against Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah. But don’t go against the nation…coming generations will ask you questions. The country is at a cross-road. Either you are with country or you are with some policies that may benefit you politically but may ruin the country.”

The BJP lawmaker further said that they (Congress leaders) should protest against the government but should stop when protests go against the nation. When asked about Priyanka Gandhi’s statement that CAA is unconstitutional and will destroy India, Varun Gandhi said that this was unfounded allegations and over 99 per cent of people have not even read the CAA. Varun Gandhi also responded to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks “fascists are in control of our nation”. He said that this language was ‘bad’ and ‘immature’.

“In 1930 Germany, lakhs of Jews were murdered and incinerated. You are comparing that with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah who have won power with absolute majority twice. You should think twice the kind of language you are using. Either you don’t know the history or you are misleading the people,” Varun Gandhi said.

The Congress has been protesting against the CAA and its chief ministers have declared that they will not implement the law in their respective states. On Friday, Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government passed a resolution asking the central government to scrap the law.

Recently, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said: “The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear.” His statement came after members of ABVP and Left clashed with each other earlier this month.