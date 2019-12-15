Protest against Citizenship Act misguided, Rahul supports infiltrators: VHP

VHP’s international secretary general Milind Parande. (PTI Photo. File)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday said that misinformation is being carried by the Congress and other opposition parties on the Citizenship Act. It said that those indulging in violent protests are anti-national. Training guns on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the outfit said he supports Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

VHP’s international secretary general Milind Parande said that the protests against the act are motivated by pseudo-secularists. Parande appealed to the Northeastern states to take strict action against all the misguided frenzied elements.

He said there is no harm to any Indian by giving refuge to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan fleeing religious persecution there.

“It is extremely unfortunate that the governments of some states remain only silent spectators in these violent demonstrations. Constitutionally everyone should come forward to implement the act,” he said.

Attacking Rahul for his remarks on Veer Savarkar, he said, “It is highly condemnable and dangerous.”

“Humiliation of Swaatantrya Veer Savarkar by Rahul Gandhi to wage a war against the persecuted Hindu community and his empathy for the Ghazwa-e-Hind-led brutal Pakistani-Bangladeshi infiltrators is an absolutely condemnable and unforgivable act. Had there been even a speck of the sacrifice and patriotism of Savarkarji in Sri Rahul Gandhi or his family, today this condition would not have happened to them,” he said.