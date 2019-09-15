Protect constitutional rights in ‘Super Emergency’ era, says Mamata Banerjee

By: |
Published: September 15, 2019 11:48:13 AM

The Trinamool Congress supremo has time and again said that the country is going through 'Super Emergency' under th BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre.

Mamata Banerjee, Super Emergency era, West Bengal Chief Minister, United Nations General Assembly, Trinamool Congress supremo, BJP, NDAOn the occasion of the International Day of Democracy on Sunday, she urged the countrymen to safeguard the constitutional values upon which independent India was founded. (IE photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reiterated that the country is going through a period of “Super Emergency” and called on people to protect the rights and freedom guaranteed by the Constitution. On the occasion of the International Day of Democracy on Sunday, she urged the countrymen to safeguard the constitutional values upon which independent India was founded. “On the #InternationalDayofDemocracy today (Sunday) let us once again pledge to safeguard the constitutional values our country was founded on “In this era of ‘Super Emergency’, we must do all it takes to protect the rights and freedoms that our Constitution guarantees,” she tweeted.

Also read: Kashmir shutdown enters 42nd day, normal life remains affected across Valley

The Trinamool Congress supremo has time and again said that the country is going through ‘Super Emergency’ under th BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre. The United Nations General Assembly had in 200 resolved to observe September 15 every year as th International Day of Democracy to uphold and promote the principles of democracy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Protect constitutional rights in ‘Super Emergency’ era, says Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition