Prostitution racket busted in Chennai, actress Sangeetha Balan arrested

The popular actress was held along with a man, alleged to be her partner. (IE)

In a shocking development for Tamil film industry, actress Sangeetha Balan was arrested today by Chennai Police for allegedly running a sex-racket at a private resort located on the East Coast road of the city, news agency ANI reported. The popular actress was held along with a man, alleged to be her partner in running the racket, when Police raided the resort on the basis of a tip-off. It is also reported that three other women have been rescued. The other women are reportedly from different states and they were also allegedly involved in the racket, police said.

Both were presented before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, Egmore.

The busting of high profile prostitution rackets involving film industry faces is not something new. In December 2017, Hyderabad Police had busted a high profile sex-racket and rescued two actresses, one was from Telugu film industry and another from Bengali.

In July 2017, Pune Police Crime Branch busted an alleged prostitution racket involving foreigners. The racket was being run under the garb of a spa. Thailand nationals were held for the involvement in the racket and the owner of the spa was booked under various sections of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, according to the Indian Express reported.

Sangeetha made her debut in the Tamil film industry with the film Karuppu Roja in 1996. She also worked as character artist in several movies. She has been the part of television shows like Chellamey and Aval. Unmai, Tamilselvanum Thaniyar Anjalum are some of her notable films.

Prostitution rackets have been a challenge for law enforcement agencies in India and the involvement of minors is a concern for the nation. According to a CNN report of 2009 said that around 1.2 million children were believed to be involved in prostitution in India. Quoting then Central Bureau of Investigation chief, Ashwani Kumar, the report had said, India occupied a unique position as what he called a source, transit nation and destination of this trade.