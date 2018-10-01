Proposed grand alliance for Telangana assembly polls to have common agenda

The proposed “grand alliance” of Congress, TDP, CPI and TJS for the coming Assembly elections would come up with a common agenda, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting between the representatives of the four parties here, he said several issues, including a common minimum programme and basic strategy for the polls, were discussed. He said the grand alliance would finalise a common agenda in the next two or three days. Reddy said no discussions were held on seat-sharing and added that the exercise would be completed before the release of the election notification.

“Since all political parties would have their own manifestoes, a common agenda is being prepared with a broader consensus,” Reddy said. The TPCC president claimed that some more political parties were likely to join the alliance in the next few days.

The leaders of the ‘grand alliance’ would meet again on Sunday and Monday to discuss related issues, he added. TDP’s Telangana unit president L Ramana, CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) leader M Kodandaram participated in the talks.