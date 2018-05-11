Proposal to procure 1,000 standard-floor buses fails to get Delhi cabinet nod

The deadline for the cabinet nod to procure 1,000 each electric and CNG buses was set as April 30, according to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia budget speech on March 22. (Reuters)

The transport department’s proposal to procure 1,000 new standard-floor buses to be run under the cluster scheme failed to get the Delhi cabinet’s approval today but is expected to be finalised next week. The cabinet raised queries over the proposal and sought details about the “viability gap” formula from the department, Delhi government minister Gopal Rai said. “The proposal was discussed in detail. The cabinet has made 2-3 queries and sought a report on viability gap formula from the transport department. A final decision on it will be made by the cabinet in its next meeting on Tuesday,” Rai said.

The deadline for the cabinet nod to procure 1,000 each electric and CNG buses was set as April 30, according to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia budget speech on March 22. The proposal for procurement the buses was delayed and was not on the agenda of the cabinet meeting held yesterday. It was expected to get cabinet approval today, officials had said.

The other proposal for 1,000 “e-buses” will come up before the cabinet later as it is being firmed up by the departments concerned, they had said. Under the cluster scheme, 1,648 buses are being run by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS). Another 3,900 low-floor buses are run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). According to independent sources, Delhi requires 10,000 to 15,000 buses to meet its transport needs.