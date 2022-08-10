Prophet row: SC transfers all FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi, extends protection from arrest

In a significant relief to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma, The Supreme Court on Wednesday clubbed all FIRs registered against her in connection with her controversial remarks pertaining to Prophet Muhammad in different parts of the country and handed them over to the Delhi Police for investigation.

The Supreme Court also said that the interim protection from arrest granted to her earlier will continue till the probe in the case concludes. During a hearing in the case last month, the Supreme Court had said that no coercive action be taken against Sharma till the next date of hearing.

“Since this Court has already taken cognizance of serious threat to life and security of the petitioner, we direct that all FIRs against Nupur Sharma be transferred and clubbed for investigation to the Delhi Police,” Bar and Bench quoted a division bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala as saying in its order.

The top court further said that the probe will be carried out by the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) of the Delhi Police and directed the Delhi Police to ensure that the first FIR registered in Maharashtra and the one registered in Delhi are investigated together by clubbing all other FIRs registered in different parts of the country.

The apex court was hearing a plea by Nupur Sharma seeking directions to club all FIRs registered against her for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad and transfer them to Delhi. Sharma has cited a threat to her life and sought relief from the court by way of transferring all cases against her to Delhi.

Sharma had landed in a huge controversy over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a televised debate on a television news channel.