Prophet remarks row: Prayagraj violence main accused Javed Mohammad booked under National Security Act

Businessman Javed Mohammad on Sunday has been charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) by the Prayagraj district administration over his alleged role in the June 10 riots that broke out during protests against the now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks against Prophet Mohammad. At present, Javed is housed at the Deoria district jail.

Confirming the development, senior superintendent of police (Prayagraj) Shailesh Kumar Pandey told The Indian Express that NSA was invoked against the June 10 riots main accused Javed Mohammad.

While questioning other co-accused, the 54-year-old businessman’s name had come up, following which he was arrested. Mohammad, also known as ‘pump’ locally, had called upon the protesters to reach the spot where the violent agitation against Sharma’s remarks broke out. He had used WhatsApp as a medium to gather protesters at the site, claimed officials, according to the IE report.

Javed’s house was subsequently demolished by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), a day after his arrest, upon receiving complaints of ‘illegal construction.’ After facing heavy criticisms about targeted demolition, the PDA has clarified that the construction of Javed’s house, which was registered in his wife Parveen Fatima’s name, was illegal as it was built after violating several sections of the UP State Planning and Development Rules of 1973.

The PDA further stated that they merely acted upon complaints that were made by the residents of J.K. Ashiana Colony, Kareli on May 4, 2022 wherein it was stated that the two-storey building was used to run the Welfare Party of India office and was built without proper permission from the development authority.

“People would visit the office at odd hours and were parking vehicles illegally all over the road which was creating problems for residents. Some anti-social elements were also visiting the party office which was spoiling the environment of the colony. Running an office in a residential area was leading to problems for the residents and the development authority was also facing losses since the plan was not approved. Therefore, an appeal was made to get the building investigated and take legal action,” read the PDA statement.

Javed has applied for bail at the Prayagrag sessions court.