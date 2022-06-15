Prophet row: After AQIS, Islamic State wing threatens attacks in India over remarks by Nupur Sharma

Amid the raging controversy over the now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Mohammad, the Islamic State has threatened to carry out attacks across India, reported The Indian Express.

The Islamic State Khurasan Province, operating in the Indian subcontinent, has begun a news bulletin service. According to independent news handle Khorasan Diary on twitter, the first news bulletin by the organisation is focused on India and the issue of blasphemy.

“The video features @NupurSharmaBJP, the national spokesperson of the @BJP4India and houses of Muslims bulldozed. It then features previous statements of ISKP suicide bombers who were Indian. Threatening to conduct attacks against India wherever possible,” a post by the handle has said.

“It then features @narendramodi and the attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan followed by animations of a suicide bombing. Ending with a message to conduct attacks very soon,” the post said.

Earlier, the ISKP had released a 50-page document on the same issue with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi petting a cow. It had called for attacks on India and against Indian interests.

Last week, the Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) had issued a letter warning of suicide bombings in Indian cities to avenge the insult to Prophet Mohammad.

In the threat letter dated June 6, the AQIS said it will launch suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to “fight the honour of the Prophet”. All the states have been informed by the intelligence agencies about the threat and they have been asked to be on high alert.

The remark on Prophet by the now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma led to violent protests and street riots in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid. The remarks also invited condemnation from over a dozen Gulf countries.