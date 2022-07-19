Prophet Muhammad row: Supreme Court grants protection from arrest to Nupur Sharma, next hearing on August 10

In a huge relief to suspended Bharatiya Janata spokesperson Nupur Sharma, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that no coercive action be taken against her in connection with any present or future FIRs based on her alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad on a television channel.

A division bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala was hearing a plea by Sharma to quash all FIRs registered against her or club them and move them to Delhi as she claimed that all FIRs were based on the same remarks that were televised. Sharma, in her plea, further stated that she had been receiving death threats following her plea to move all cases against her to Delhi.

“The court is looking at how will petitioner avail alternate remedy. in order to explore such modality let notice be issued to respondents. This matter be listed on August 10, 2022,” the court said issuing the orders.

The bench further noted in its order that Sharma had approached the top court to quash all FIRs registered against her. “Since her prayer of quashing can be granted by HC in exercise of powers under Article 226, this court on July 1, 2022 relegated petitioner to avail alternate remedy,” the court said, adding that the petitioner filed a miscellaneous application pointing out that it had become impossible for her to avail the alternate remedy granted by this court and that there was an imminent necessity to protect her life and liberty as guaranteed under Article 21.

Furthermore, as an interim measure, the court further directed authorities that no coercive action be taken against Nupur Sharma till the time her plea is decided upon by the top court.

Advocate Maninder Singh, representing Sharma, urged the court to stay all other FIRs as he argued that the allegations against her remain the same, while referring to another SC order where FIRs of similar nature were stayed.