Prophet Muhammad row: BJP MLA Raja Singh gets bail hours after his arrest

BJP MLA T Raja Singh was granted bail hours after he was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday as overnight protests broke out in the city over his alleged incendiary remarks against Prophet Muhammad and Islam. Soon after his arrest, the BJP leader was suspended from his. The views of the leader was in complete contrast with the party’s position on the matter, the BJP central disciplinary committee show-cause notice read.

The video, where Singh is seen passing derogatory remarks against Islam, has been pulled down from the social media website on which it was uploaded.

While granting bail, the court had accepted Singh’s counsel’s submission that the police had failed to issue ‘notice of appearance before police officer’ to the accused before the arrest under Section 41(A) of the CrPc.

As Singh was being produced before the court, the situation around the premises remained tense with both pro and anti-Singh protesters resorting to sloganeering until the police stepped in to disperse the agitators.

In the 10-minute video released by Singh, he is allegedly seen making hurtful remarks against the Prophet and Muslims. Taking a dig at comedian Munawar Faruqui, Singh pointed out that if the videos mocking Hindu Gods and Goddesses can be passed as comedy, then why were sentiments being hurt when passing remarks on religious figures from other communities .

Last week, Singh had unsuccessfully tried to disrupt Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad. Ahead of Faruqui’s visit, Singh had threatened to set the stage on fire. After his threats, he was put under preventive custody.

Singh’s comments had attracted widespread protests in the city, with many AIMIM MLAs and corporators marching towards the police stations demanding for his immediate arrest.

“Has it become their official policy that they aren’t satisfied with Nupur Sharma and they are making other MLAs say things? People are angry. People have tears in their eyes. Why are they saying things like this about Prophet Muhammad? Our demand is that the BJP should stop doing all this. People can see how much you hate the Prophet,” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.