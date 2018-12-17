Property issue: Devendra Fadnavis says will speak to Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 9:55 PM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Monday he will speak to legendary actor Dilip Kumar and his family to allay their fears over a property issue involving a city-based builder.

Devendra Fadnavis, Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, Mumbai police, latest news on devendra fadnavisSaira Banu, veteran actress and Kumar’s wife, had Sunday sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will in Mumbai Tuesday, to discuss the issue following the release of the builder, Samir Bhojwani, from jail.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Monday he will speak to legendary actor Dilip Kumar and his family to allay their fears over a property issue involving a city-based builder. Saira Banu, veteran actress and Kumar’s wife, had Sunday sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will in Mumbai Tuesday, to discuss the issue following the release of the builder, Samir Bhojwani, from jail. Bhojwani had falsely claimed ownership of the two plots on which Kumar’s bungalow has been built. The 96-year-old actor’s bungalow is located in the upscale Pali Hill area of suburban Bandra. Banu’s request for a meeting with PM was shared on Kumar’s official Twitter account.

“Request from Saira Banu Khan: The Hon’ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi Sir, Land Mafia Samir Bhojwani released from jail. No action taken despite assurances by CM @Dev_ Fadnavis. Padma Vibhushit betrayed, threatened by money and muscle power. Request meeting with you in #Mumbai,” the tweet read. Banu had also tagged Fadnavis in her tweet.

Asked about the apprehension expressed by the star couple following the release of Bhojwani, Fadnavis told PTI, “I will speak to them and try to sort out the issue.” In December 2017, Banu had lodged a police complaint alleging Bhojwani was threatening and harassing her and Kumar over the property issue. Following the complaint, the Mumbai police had arrested and booked Bhojwani.

Focal Point

