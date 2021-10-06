Prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman M L Bindroo, two others shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that a street vendor was also shot dead near Madin Sahib in Hawal on the outskirts of Srinagar in the second terror attack.

In yet another incident of attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists killed three persons, including Kashmiri Pandit businessman ML Bindroo in three separate attacks carried out on Tueaday. Makhan Lal Bindroo was the owner of a prominent pharmacy Bindroo Medicate in the city. He was shot dead yesterday at point-blank range inside his shop in the Iqbal Park area at around 7 pm.

Bindroo was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead. J&K Police said in a statement that the area has been cordoned off and a search to nab the terrorists is underway. “Bindroo had multiple bullet injuries. He was brought dead to the hospital,” said Dr Kanwaljeet Singh, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, Srinagar.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that a street vendor was also shot dead near Madin Sahib in Hawal on the outskirts of Srinagar in the second terror attack.

In the third incident, unknown terrorists shot dead a non-local roadside vendor in Lalbazar area killing him on the spot and fled from the scene.

Notably, Bindroo was one of the few Kashmiri Pandits who did not migrate out of Kashmir after the onset of militancy in 1990.

ML Bindroo’s daughter and a professor Dr Shraddha Bindroo reacting to the attack said that her father will never die and will always be alive in the spirit.

Political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir have united in condemning the attack.

“Condemn the killing of Shri M L Bindroo who chose to stay back in Kashmir even during peak insurgency. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. May his family find the strength to deal with this loss,” said PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Mufti also said that the attacks have proven that normalcy lies in tatters in Kashmir. “With the recent spate of civilian killings in Kashmir GOIs fake narrative of normalcy lies in tatters. An utterly desensitised govt that has devalued human lives & pushed J&K into further peril & chaos by its ruthless policies of collective punishment all in the garb of security,” she said.

J&K National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said, “What terrible news! He was a very kind man. I’ve been told he never left during the height of militancy and remained with his shop open. I condemn this killing in the strongest possible terms & convey my heartfelt condolences to his family. God bless his soul.”

The police is yet to arrest or identify the culprits.