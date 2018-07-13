Project head of private mining company shot dead in Jharkhand

​​​
The project head of a private mining company was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Ramgarh district

The project head of a private mining company was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Ramgarh district, police said today. Superintendent of Police of Ramgarh, A Vijayalakshmi said Muthukuru Malikarjun, project head of private mining company “BGR company”, engaged in mining activity under Barka-Sayal area of Central Coal Fields Limited (CCL), was shot dead by unidentified miscreants late last night.

The SP said there was a power cut late last night when unidentified miscreant fired two bullets targeting Malikarjun
at his residence in Central Saunda officers colony under the jurisdiction of Bhurkunda police station. Malkarjun was immediately rushed to CCL hospital in Bhurkunda, where doctors declared him brought dead, SP said.

Prima facie, the killing might be the handiwork of gangsters or splinter group of banned outfit Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) for collection of levy, police said. Two persons have been taken into custody for interrogation and a massive search operation was launched by the police to nab the miscreants, sources added.

