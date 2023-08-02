scorecardresearch
Project Cheetah in danger? Kuno National Park sees another cheetah’s death, 9th since March

Total 9 cheetahs have died in last 5 months in Kuno National Park.

Another cheetah died in Kuno national park in Madhya Pradesh this morning.. A female cheetah, namely Dhatri (Tiblisi), has been found dead unexpectedly. In the last five months, India has accounted for a total 9 deaths of cheetahs, including 3 cubs. The reason behind the cause is being still getting investigated by the police.

Last year, in September, India welcomed 20 adult cheetahs brought to Kuno National Park from Namibia and South Africa with an aim to multiply the number of cheetahs in the country under “Project Cheetah” by the central government. In India, cheetah has been declared an endangered species and the project was a way to tackle the problem. So far, 4 cubs had been born through the project.

Currently, the National Park has shifted the rest 14 cheetahs that includes seven males, six females and one female cub to bomas in the Kuno Park as a precautionary measure. 

Madhya Pradesh

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 14:36 IST

