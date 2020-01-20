‘Profound loss’: Sonia Gandhi condoles death of Shamsher Surjewala

Shamsher Singh Surjewala, the father of party leader Randeep Surjewala, breathed his last at the AIIMS, New Delhi, this morning, family sources said. (Express Archive photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader from Haryana Shamsher Singh Surjewala and said his passing away was a profound loss for the party.

In her condolence letter to Vidya, the wife of Surjewala, Gandhi said the departed leader’s legacy will continue to guide those dedicated to serving their communities.

Surjewala passed away in Delhi on Monday following prolonged illness. He was 87.

“This is a profound loss for the Congress party,” Gandhi said in her letter.

She said that in his illustrious career, Surjewala donned several mantles, both as part of the ruling dispensation and as a leader of the opposition in Haryana.

His dedication towards the people and the Congress party remained undiminished even in the face of great adversity, she said.

“Under his leadership, the Congress party built a formidable organisation in Haryana. He also remained a dedicated champion of farmer’s rights and spearheaded several notable movements. Few leaders have left such a lasting impression on those who were fortunate enough to have known him. His legacy will continue to guide us and inspire those dedicated to serving their communities,” she said in her letter.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in this difficult time. With my heartfelt condolences,” she added in her letter.

Shamsher Singh Surjewala was a five-time MLA and one-time Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana. He was also the former president of the Haryana Congress and a former minister.