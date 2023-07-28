scorecardresearch
Professor arrested for sexually harassing woman co-passenger onboard Delhi-Mumbai flight

Written by India News Desk
A case of sexual harassment was registered against the accused. (Image for representation).

A professor was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a female co-passenger onboard a Delhi-Mumbai flight.

The 24-year-old woman, who is a doctor by profession, and the accused were seated next to each other on the flight, which took off at 5:30 AM from Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

A police official told news agency PTI that the doctor, in her complaint, alleged that the accused had touched her inappropriately when the flight was about to land in Mumbai.

Following an argument between the two, the woman informed the flight’s crew members. After it landed, they went to the Sahar police station.

A case of sexual harassment was registered against the accused, and he was arrested, the official said, adding that a probe in the case is underway.

The accused was produced in a court, and he was granted bail later.

First published on: 28-07-2023 at 15:15 IST

