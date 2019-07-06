‘Professional pessimists’: PM Modi slams critics of government’s $5-trillion economy goal

PM Modi started his address to BJP workers by saying that there has been a lot of buzz around the trillion economy since the budget. (Twitter/BJP)

A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the critics of his government’s vision of a 5 trillion dollar economy and termed them “professional pessimists”.

Speaking at the launch of the membership drive of the ruling BJP in Varanasi, PM Modi said, “It is important to know about the $5 trillion economy because some people were casting doubts over the competency of Indians, saying that achieving the target is very difficult. These people are professional pessimists.”

“Professional pessimists are very different from common people. If you go to a common man with a problem, he will help you find a solution. But if you go to them for a solution, they will turn it into a threat,” the Prime Minister added.

The Modi 2.0’s maiden budget outlined the government’s vision to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25.

PM Modi started his address to BJP workers by saying that there has been a lot of buzz around the $5 trillion economy since the budget. “It is very important for you all to understand what the $5 trillion economy means and how it is connected to every Indian citizen,” he told the BJP workers.

Elaborating further on his government’s aim, PM Modi said, “There is a saying in English: the ‘size of the cake matters’; meaning, the bigger the cake, bigger the slice the people will get. That is why we have a goal of a $5 trillion dollar economy.”

In the budget, the government gave direction to achieve the goal of $5 trillion economy and the subsequent decision related to achieve the target were announced. “We will become a $5 trillion economy in the next five years, ” he said.

This was PM Modi’s second visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi since the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA returned to power with a thumping majority in the general elections held in the month of April-May.